Well Dressed Wolves give you something to howl about at Cottonwood Main Stage

Saturday, June 22, Main Stage proudly presents an epic celebration of the music of Well Dressed Wolves formerly known as The Mods.



Local favorites, Well Dressed Wolves, started out 15 years ago as The Mods. Although there has been a name change during the years, the trio consisting of Gabriel Rhodes, Travis Eaton and Louis Occhiline has stayed the same.



This talented band has been entertaining northern Arizona by playing such varied artists such as The Strokes, Ryan Adams, Neil Young, The Beatles, Peter Yorn and many more during those 15 years. Come out and support a group of amazingly talented young men and help celebrate this incredible milestone.



Music starts at 9 pm and there is no cover charge. 21+

Friday, June 21, Main Stage hosts the rarely seen crowd favorite, ILL.Rhodes. This duo consisting of DJ ill.Ego and Gabriel Rhodes of Well Dressed Wolves is a one-night-only gig that you do not want to miss.



DJ ill.Ego will be curating a set just for the evening while being accompanied by Gabriel on drums. Also providing direct DJ support will be Lounge Lizard D and Nick J. If you are looking for something different and unique to do on a small town Friday night, this is just right for you. Show starts at 9 pm and there is no cover charge. 21 and over.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature Latin dance classes with Dana De Luz at 6:30 pm then karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 8 pm.

Tuesdays are swing dance class with Dana De Luz at 6:30 pm and then karaoke with host, Braiden Campbell at 8 pm. Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Penny Smith and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 pm. Thursday nights starting at 7:30 pm is Pub Trivia with Brett and Candy. Every last Thursday of the month, Pub Trivia is replaced by Beer School starting at 7 pm.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11 am to close and closed on Sundays.

All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.