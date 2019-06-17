Zenprov Comedy delivers giggles that will make you ‘Laugh ‘til Your Cheeks Hurt!’

Don’t miss Zenprov Comedy’s last show of the season. In “Laugh ‘til Your Cheeks Hurt!” the troupe kicks off your summer vacation by taking their audience through a twisted roller coaster of hilarity.



The fun starts at 7:30 p.m., June 22, at Mary D. Fisher Theatre in Sedona. Tickets are $12 advanced purchase, or $15 the day of the show.

The name of the show originates from one of troupe’s favorite reviews. Patrick Schweiss, executive director of the Sedona International Film Festival, said: “Zenprov is one of the best comedy troupes in Arizona. People were laughing so hard their cheeks were hurting!”

If you haven’t seen Zenprov Comedy in awhile, you’re in for a treat. Recently back from the Phoenix Improv Festival, the troupe hired a professional improv coach from Second City L.A. for two days of intensive training to take their play to new levels of authenticity and comedy. Moving forward, the troupe will add more Chicago-style, long-form sets to their short-form shows.

For more than decade now, Zenprov Comedy has tapped into the rich source material that comes from living in a community steeped in spiritual seeking, UFOs, vortexes, self-help gurus, psychics, and radical vegans.

While Zenprov Comedy’s may start in the woo-woo culture of Sedona, their conceptual otherworldly performances are grounded in the fundamentals of rock-solid improv, inventive satire, and their constant search for big truths hidden within the great Cosmic Giggle.

If you’ve never attended one of their live performances before, Zenprov Comedy is similar to the popular improvised TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” The troupe performs fast-paced games and scenes created in the moment -- always based on audience suggestions. Unlike sketch or standup comedy, nothing is rehearsed or scripted ahead of time. Best of all, it’s never the same show twice.

The Zenprov Comedy players embrace the Del Close method of improv acting, which emphasizes the “group mind” that mysteriously develops during a performance. Miraculously, the player’s minds fuse together to create a “super mind” where they practically finish each other’s sentences -- and often do. Laughter ensues.

The super minds of Zenprov Comedy are Derek Dujardin, Shaeri Richards, Chris Redish, Tom Shoemaker, Shaunn Cochran, Betty Testa, Linda Roemer and Mary Carder.

Tickets are $12 pre-sale and $15 the day of the show. Tickets can be purchased online at zenprovcomedy.com, or in person at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre box office or by phone at 928-282-1177.

The Mary D. Fisher Theatre is located across the street from Harkins Movie Theatre at 2030 St. Rt. 89A. Doors open at 7 p.m. Shows are rated PG-13 and run approximately 90 minutes. VisitZenprovComedy.com to learn more.