Wed, June 19
Weather  75.0° weather icon
Forest Road 493 closed through July 31

Forest Road 493, known as “West Mingus Avenue” is closed starting at a point 2 miles southwest of Highway 260 and continuing west and southwest for approximately 3 miles ending at the intersection with Forest Road 413, knows as “Allen Springs Road” on the Verde Ranger District. VVN/Dan Engler

Originally Published: June 19, 2019 2:54 p.m.

The Prescott National Forest has implemented a temporary closure of Forest Road 493 east of Mingus Mountain on the Verde Ranger District for safety concerns related to equipment recovery.

Forest Road 493, known as “West Mingus Avenue” is closed starting at a point 2 miles southwest of Highway 260 and continuing west and southwest for approximately 3 miles ending at the intersection with Forest Road 413, knows as “Allen Springs Road” on the Verde Ranger District.

The purpose of the order is to provide for the public’s health and safety during equipment recovery on Freeport McMoran Inc. private lands, which incorporate a section of Forest Road 493. Steep grades, limited turn around space and machinery working on the road make this section of the road unsafe for the public.

The temporary closure order will be in effect until July 31, 2019, unless it is rescinded earlier. Federal, state and local officers, members of an organized rescue team or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty; and any others authorized by permit are exempt from the closure order.

Violation of these prohibitions in this order are punishable as a Class B misdemeanor, by a fine of not more than $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or imprisonment for not more than six months or both.

If you have any questions please call the Verde Ranger District at 928-567-4121.

Information provided by Prescott National Forest.

