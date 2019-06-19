Kaibab prescribed burns bring smoke to Verde Valley

Over the next several days, fire managers on the Kaibab National Forest’s south zone will continue operations on multiple prescribed fire projects on both the Williams and Tusayan ranger districts.

Those prescribed burns will continue into next week as conditions remain optimal, according to a press release from the Kaibab National Forest.

For the next few days, crews will work on the Sunflower Prescribed Fire project, which is located approximately eight miles southeast of Williams.

The project is located between County Road 73 and Whitehorse Lake, as a helicopter will be used for aerial ignitions in combination with ground ignitions on this 2,803-acre unit, the press release stated.

Kaibab has also reported that a “large column of smoke” will be visible from Williams, Parks, Sherwood Forest, Garland Prairie, Whitehorse Lake and the I-40 corridor on Wednesday.

Visitors are asked to avoid camping near the areas surrounding this burn and follow directions that are posted in the vicinity of the project area.

The Russell Prescribed Fire project located approximately 13 miles southeast of Tusayan “will also be considered for treatments with possible implementation” beginning on Thursday, the press release stated.

Kaibab has also reported that the Russell project is 2,100 acres and will last between 10 and 12 days but “may or may not occur concurrently.”

The project, according to the release, “will be completed utilizing ground ignitions” and a column of smoke “will be visible from East Rim Drive, Cameron and HWY 180 as you approach the Grand Canyon N.P. from the east.”

For additional information about the Smoke Management Division of Arizona Department of Environmental Quality and to view prescribed burns authorizations, visit azdeq.gov/environ/air/smoke/index.html.

Also visit fs.usda.gov/kaibab for more information.

-- Information provided by Arizona Department of Environmental Quality and Kaibab National Forest