Mingus Union could approve superintendent contract Wednesday

COTTONWOOD – On June 26, the Mingus Union School Board could possibly approve a contract with a superintendent for the 2019-2020 school year.

According to Jennifer Reed, administrative assistant to the district’s superintendent and governing board, “The only item (so far) on the agenda is to possibly approve a contract for a superintendent.”

The agenda for that meeting “will definitely be posted the required 24 hours before the meeting,” said Reed.

On May 16, the district began accepting applications from internal candidates to replace Genie Gee as acting superintendent.

The search, which officially ended on May 30, yielded one internal candidate, retired teacher and 2016 Yavapai County Teacher of the Year Mike Westcott.

Westcott, who is interning as superintendent with Gee, applied for the position following the acting superintendent’s May 14 announcement that she wanted to serve solely as the school’s principal.

Gee’s last day as acting superintendent will be June 30. She will remain as the school’s principal, a role she has held since 2018.

The Mingus Union School Board will meet at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 26 at the school’s library, located at 1801 E. Fir St. in Cottonwood. Call (928) 634-0580 for more information.

For the most up-to-date agenda, visit www.mingusunion.com/Governing_Board.

The district’s regularly-scheduled meetings are typically held at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month, unless otherwise noted.

