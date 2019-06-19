OFFERS
Wed, June 19
Q&A with Verde Valley Teacher of the Week Kim Demoney

At Oak Creek School for the past five years, Kim Demoney has been an educator for 21 years. VVN/Bill Helm

At Oak Creek School for the past five years, Kim Demoney has been an educator for 21 years. VVN/Bill Helm

By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: June 19, 2019 6:18 a.m.

CORNVILLE – At Cornville’s Oak Creek School, Kim Demoney is STEM and agriculture education teacher. Though she’s been an educator for the past 21 years, Demoney didn’t get into teaching until her own children were in high school.

“My love for agriculture and my love for children,” Demoney said. “I knew that this is what I wanted to do.”

Demoney, who has taught at Oak Creek School for the past five years, said that the thing she likes most about teaching is that “so many children don’t realize that they can grow their own food and raise and take care of animals.”

“Once you give them the knowledge, they are all for it,” she said.

According to Naya Persaud, principal at Oak Creek School, Demoney engages students “in a variety of ways and makes connections with students and their families.”

“She genuinely loves to work with students and help them grow,” Persaud said. “She is dedicated, resourceful, and enthusiastic about the STEM class she created and teaches at OCS. She instills in students the values of creativity, perseverance, problem solving and kindness.”

Besides starting the school’s STEM class, Demoney also created its Purple Sage Garden and designed her lessons for students to help build the garden.

“She tirelessly fundraised for our greenhouse, and leads our summer program. She leads the Organized Youth program at OCS,” Persaud said. “All of the programs Kim has helped create and lead offer experiences for our students that they may not otherwise have access to. She instills in students the values of creativity, perseverance and kindness.”

If there’s one thing that Demoney does not like about teaching, she said it’s the times that students tell her that “they can’t do something when they haven’t even tired.”

“They can all be successful,” Demoney said.

Verde Valley Newspapers: Tell us about your teaching style.

Kim Demoney: “My teaching style is more visual learning and hands-on learning. Give students the information and watch their minds go.

“Students have learned patience by planting and growing vegetables and learning to take care of them. Also learning to prepare meals from vegetables they grow.”

VVN: Tell us something notable about your career.

Demoney: “I was a recipient of the 2018 Women of the Year Award.”

VVN: Do you have a favorite quote or saying?

Demoney: “It’s not about how bad you want it … it’s about how hard you are willing to work for it.”

VVN: What you would do if you weren’t a teacher?

Demoney: “I would have a huge farm with plants and animals where I could garden every day.”

VVN: Tell us something about you that most people don’t know.

Demoney: “After high school I really wanted to go to Atlanta School of Design. I love create and sew.”

 -- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42

