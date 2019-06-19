Sedona Creative Life Center presents Bold Mama Elle June 23

If You Go What: “TREASURE” Album Release & One Woman Show- An Evening with Bold Mama Elle When: Sunday, June 23, 6-7:30 pm. Where: Sedona Creative Life Center, 333 Schnebly Hill Road, Sedona How Much: $25 advance, $30 at door. Purchase Tickets: https://www.boldmamaelle.com

Treat yourself to an evening of “galactic soul music” with Bold Mama Elle Sunday, June 23, 6- 7:30 p.m. at the Sedona Creative Life Center, 333 Schnebly Hill Road in Sedona.

Bold Mama Elle one-woman show is an empowerment performance woven with humor, storytelling and songs from her new album TREASURE. Bold Mama Elle is a master teacher and visionary who ignites deep hope and possibility. She’s presented on stages all around the world.

Bold Mama Elle is a woman who believes that in order to teach about the unknown one must fearless journey into the unknown. One of her most harrowing journeys was riding up the Himalayan mountains on a motorcycle. It challenged every cell of her body and resulted in the Bold Moves work that she is known for here in Sedona.



What makes her singing so special is that it was never meant to happen. There was no evidence of it until three months before its completion. You see, her father was a Vietnam Veteran who suffered from undiagnosed mental illness and alcoholism. This combination led to his tragic death at only 46 years old. However, beneath his unrelenting pain, lied marvelous musical talent and in April of this year, she literally channeled his musical acumen. With it, she suddenly was able to produce and write songs in multiple genres straight from the energy of her father’s heart. She never asked for it. It just came.

There was no logical reason for Bold Mama Elle to make music. And there is no logical reason for the impact that TREASURE has had on those who have heard its pre-release.

