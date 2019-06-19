OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, June 19
Weather  86.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Status conference in Delafuente case scheduled for July 8

Cody James Delafuente

Cody James Delafuente

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: June 19, 2019 8:11 a.m.

CAMP VERDE – Monday, Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Michael Bluff scheduled a status conference for 1:30 p.m. July 8 that in effect extends the state’s deadline to respond to a motion from Cody Delafuente’s attorney to remand his case to the grand jury for a redetermination of probable cause.

The purpose of the conference, according to Jason Karpel, attorney for Delafuente, is to “update where we are with the case, and a deadline for the plaintiff’s response to the motion.”

A detective with the Cottonwood Police Department, Delafuente was arrested in October 2018 following an investigation of domestic violence toward his wife.

An Arizona Public Records Law request provided The Verde Independent with a copy of the 72-page police report that details allegations of Delafuente being violent toward his wife.

According to the report, police responded to a domestic violence call on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 18, from a woman saying she had been beaten by her husband.

When police arrived, the woman’s face appeared injured but said she had “walked into a wall.”

Though the case is being heard in Yavapai County Superior Court, Coconino County Deputy Attorney Eric Ruchensky is the assigned prosecutor.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

State allowed extension in Delafuente case
Delafuente defense requests extension for new grand jury hearing
Delafuente requests another extension for new grand jury hearing
Sexual exploitation case drags on in court
DUI manslaughter suspect back in court

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News