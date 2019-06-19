Status conference in Delafuente case scheduled for July 8

CAMP VERDE – Monday, Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Michael Bluff scheduled a status conference for 1:30 p.m. July 8 that in effect extends the state’s deadline to respond to a motion from Cody Delafuente’s attorney to remand his case to the grand jury for a redetermination of probable cause.

The purpose of the conference, according to Jason Karpel, attorney for Delafuente, is to “update where we are with the case, and a deadline for the plaintiff’s response to the motion.”

A detective with the Cottonwood Police Department, Delafuente was arrested in October 2018 following an investigation of domestic violence toward his wife.

An Arizona Public Records Law request provided The Verde Independent with a copy of the 72-page police report that details allegations of Delafuente being violent toward his wife.

According to the report, police responded to a domestic violence call on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 18, from a woman saying she had been beaten by her husband.

When police arrived, the woman’s face appeared injured but said she had “walked into a wall.”

Though the case is being heard in Yavapai County Superior Court, Coconino County Deputy Attorney Eric Ruchensky is the assigned prosecutor.

