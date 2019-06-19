Verde Valley school boards give green light to tentative district budgets

COTTONWOOD – June 11, the Mingus Union School Board voted 4-to-1 to approve the district’s proposed 2019-2020 budget.

First-year Board Member Stephen Currie was the only person to vote “No” on the budget. He said he had not yet read through the district’s proposed spending plan.

Based on the district’s new budget, the average salary of the district’s teachers for the new school year includes a 6% increase from the previous year, which is mostly a result of money Gov. Doug Ducey promised the state’s schools.

This means that Mingus Union teachers will earn, on average, $49,192 this year, as opposed to $46,457 a year ago. But Proposition 301 monies will make the average salary of the district’s teachers $58,757.

Not including Proposition 301 monies, the district’s teachers will have averaged a 17% wage increase since 2017-2018.

Overall, the Mingus Union proposed budget includes $8,588,285 in maintenance and operations, with $826,329 in classroom site fund and $546,374 in unrestricted capital outlay, based on a projected 1,199 average daily membership for 2019-2020.

The district has projected a $1.97 primary tax rate and a 80-cent secondary tax rate for the new school year. Tax rates are based on $100 of assessed valuation.

The secondary tax rate comes from voter-approved overrides, bonds, career and technical education districts, and if applicable, desegregation.

The Mingus Union School Board is expected to approve the official budget at its July 9 meeting.

Camp Verde

Including Proposition 301 monies, Camp Verde Unified’s teachers, on average, will make almost $54,000 in 2019-2020, according to the district’s proposed budget.

On a 4-to-0 vote, the Camp Verde School Board approved the new school year’s proposed budget at its June 11 meeting.

Since the 2017-2018 school year, the district’s teachers will have averaged a 10% wage increase, according to the budget, with a 6% increase from a year ago.

The district has projected a $12,301,293 total aggregate school district budget limit, which includes $9,974,422 in maintenance and operations, $603,963 in unrestricted capital fund and $1,722,908 in federal projects other than impact aid.

The district has also projected a $4.13 primary tax rate and a 50-cent secondary tax rate for the new school year.

Board President Tim Roth was not present to vote on the proposed budget.

The Camp Verde School Board is expected to approve the official budget at its July 9 meeting.

Clarkdale-Jerome

Since the 2017-2018 school year, Clarkdale-Jerome teachers will have received a 20% average increase in wage, according to the district’s proposed budget for 2019-2020.

On June 12, the district’s governing board voted 4-to-0 to approve the proposed budget, which will include a 6% percent average wage increase for its teachers for the new school year, from $61,162 in 2018-2019 to $64,616 in 2019-2020.

The Clarkdale-Jerome proposed budget includes Proposition 301 monies in its wage projections.

For budgeted expenditures and limits for 2019-2020, Clarkdale-Jerome has projected $3,457,802 in maintenance and operations, $269,163 in unrestricted capital fund and $646,384 in unrestricted capital outlay, based on a projected 446 ADM – average daily membership for 2019-2020.

The district has also projected a $1.90 primary tax rate and a 55-cent secondary tax rate for the new school year.

The Clarkdale-Jerome School Board is expected to approve the official budget at its July 9 meeting.

Board President Jill Zaske was not present to vote on the proposed budget.

Beaver Creek

Though Beaver Creek teachers will receive a 3% wage increase on average for 2019-2020, the district’s total percentage increase in average teacher salary since 2017-2018 is 21%.

Those numbers are from the district’s proposed budget for 2019-2020.

On June 10, the Beaver Creek School Board approved the proposed budget, with a projected 285.197 ADM – average daily membership for 2019-2020.

For budgeted expenditures and limits for 2019-2020, Beaver Creek has projected $3,301,244 in maintenance and operations, $187,632 in unrestricted capital fund and $314,781 in unrestricted capital outlay.

The district has also projected a $4.16 primary tax rate and a $1.21 secondary tax rate for the new school year.

The Beaver Creek School Board is expected to approve the official budget at its July meeting.