Camp Verde unanimously opposes Verde Connect project (with videos)
CAMP VERDE – A room full of people laughed as Camp Verde Mayor Charlie German asked whether anyone was in support of Yavapai County’s Verde Connect project.
But Randy Garrison, the county’s District 3 supervisor, wasn’t laughing.
“Nobody wants to see the open land spoiled,” Garrison told council Wednesday before it voted unanimously to support an amended resolution to officially oppose a possible connector roadway and bridge across the Verde River that would connect Cornville Road to SR 260. “It’s an unfortunate byproduct of growth.”
The resolution, sponsored by Council Member Joe Butner, was approved on a 7-to-0 vote with two amendments.
Camp Verde will oppose “any new regional connector (connecting road) through the confines of US 89A, Highway 179, Interstate 17, and Highway 260 that is in significant conflict with the adopted General Plan.”
Council also will direct Town Manager Russ Martin to support Verde Connect’s no build option.
-- This story will be updated this morning.
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Fugitive Seth Backus arrested by U.S. marshals in Glendale
- Paisano given three years’ probation for theft, burglary of Old Town business
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- State changes medical marijuana laws to benefit users
- The Sweetest Job in Town: Gayle’s Chocolates hopes to be perfect pair to Old Town Cottonwood wine industry
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Late start predicted for 2019 Arizona monsoon season
- State allowed extension in Delafuente case
- New principals at Camp Verde, Cottonwood American Heritage schools
- Camp Verde man convicted of contracting without license
- Armed neighbor comes to aid of women being attacked by dogs
- Camp Verde gives OK to major housing, commercial project off State Route 260
- Driver dies following single-vehicle crash on SR89A outside Jerome
- Registered sex offender arrested for possession of child pornography in Rimrock
- Obituary: Michael Robert Sandoval 1982-2019
- Letter: Enough with the constant Main Street Trump parade
- Attempted kidnapping in Cottonwood
- Charges dropped against woman accused of planning to smuggle meth to Camp Verde murder suspect
- Judge Bluff changes Bateman’s felony plea to misdemeanor
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
25
|
Digital Skills Workshops Info Session
|
TUE
25
|
Digital Skills Workshops Info Session
|
TUE
25
|
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
|
View More Events...