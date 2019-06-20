OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, June 20
Weather  81.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Camp Verde unanimously opposes Verde Connect project (with videos)

Camp Verde Mayor Charlie German talks about council’s unanimous vote Wednesday to support an amended resolution that opposes Yavapai County’s Verde Connect project.

Camp Verde Mayor Charlie German talks about council’s unanimous vote Wednesday to support an amended resolution that opposes Yavapai County’s Verde Connect project.

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: June 20, 2019 6:25 a.m.

Joe Butner by Verde News

CAMP VERDE – A room full of people laughed as Camp Verde Mayor Charlie German asked whether anyone was in support of Yavapai County’s Verde Connect project.

But Randy Garrison, the county’s District 3 supervisor, wasn’t laughing.

“Nobody wants to see the open land spoiled,” Garrison told council Wednesday before it voted unanimously to support an amended resolution to officially oppose a possible connector roadway and bridge across the Verde River that would connect Cornville Road to SR 260. “It’s an unfortunate byproduct of growth.”

Eric Eberhard by Verde News

The resolution, sponsored by Council Member Joe Butner, was approved on a 7-to-0 vote with two amendments.

Camp Verde will oppose “any new regional connector (connecting road) through the confines of US 89A, Highway 179, Interstate 17, and Highway 260 that is in significant conflict with the adopted General Plan.”

Council also will direct Town Manager Russ Martin to support Verde Connect’s no build option.

-- This story will be updated this morning.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

UPDATE: Camp Verde unanimously opposes Verde Connect project
Eberhard says connector road ‘déjà vu all over again’
Middle Verde residents firmly opposed to Verde Connect road project
WATCH: Memorial ceremony for Sen. John McCain at Arizona Capitol
Camp Verde considers opposition to Verde Connect

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
25
Digital Skills Workshops Info Session
TUE
25
Digital Skills Workshops Info Session
TUE
25
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News