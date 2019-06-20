Camp Verde unanimously opposes Verde Connect project (with videos)

CAMP VERDE – A room full of people laughed as Camp Verde Mayor Charlie German asked whether anyone was in support of Yavapai County’s Verde Connect project.

But Randy Garrison, the county’s District 3 supervisor, wasn’t laughing.

“Nobody wants to see the open land spoiled,” Garrison told council Wednesday before it voted unanimously to support an amended resolution to officially oppose a possible connector roadway and bridge across the Verde River that would connect Cornville Road to SR 260. “It’s an unfortunate byproduct of growth.”

The resolution, sponsored by Council Member Joe Butner, was approved on a 7-to-0 vote with two amendments.

Camp Verde will oppose “any new regional connector (connecting road) through the confines of US 89A, Highway 179, Interstate 17, and Highway 260 that is in significant conflict with the adopted General Plan.”

Council also will direct Town Manager Russ Martin to support Verde Connect’s no build option.

-- This story will be updated this morning.