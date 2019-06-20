OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, June 20
Weather  86.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Cottonwood Fire quickly douses Jail Trail fire

VVN/Vyto Starinskas

VVN/Vyto Starinskas

By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: June 20, 2019 4:42 p.m.

My Movie 22 by Verde News

Cottonwood Fire Department firefighters quickly doused a wildfire that spread high into several old cottonwood trees near the Jail Trail in Cottonwood Thursday afternoon.

The Prescott National Forest firefighters were called in as a precaution and the Cottonwood ladder ladder truck sprayed water on the huge trees from atop the truck's high perch.

"It didn't spread tremendously far," Cottonwood Fire Chief Mike Kuykendall said.

He said the fire was in a small ravine off Yavapai Street near the Jail Trail near the Verde River.

The fire was on the edge of the Old Town parking lot, in a vicinity where people have been pulling up vehicles and illegally dumping branches and lawn debris, the chief said.

"We were here pretty quickly," the chief said. "But still there is a lot of burned material. It was less than an acre, but it got into some very heavy cottonwoods and logs."

The chief said the investigation has not yet found any cause for the fire.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Cottonwood Fire called to late night brush near Old Town Jail Trail
Wetter winter spells summer woes <br><i>Firefighters fear foliage growth may fuel wildfire </i>
Emergency crews douse house fire in Verde Village
Wetter winter spells summer woes <br><i>Firefighters fear foliage growth may fuel wildfire</i>
Tennis court-sized brush fire erupts in Bridgeport

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
25
Digital Skills Workshops Info Session
TUE
25
Digital Skills Workshops Info Session
TUE
25
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News