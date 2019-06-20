Cottonwood Fire quickly douses Jail Trail fire
Cottonwood Fire Department firefighters quickly doused a wildfire that spread high into several old cottonwood trees near the Jail Trail in Cottonwood Thursday afternoon.
The Prescott National Forest firefighters were called in as a precaution and the Cottonwood ladder ladder truck sprayed water on the huge trees from atop the truck's high perch.
"It didn't spread tremendously far," Cottonwood Fire Chief Mike Kuykendall said.
He said the fire was in a small ravine off Yavapai Street near the Jail Trail near the Verde River.
The fire was on the edge of the Old Town parking lot, in a vicinity where people have been pulling up vehicles and illegally dumping branches and lawn debris, the chief said.
"We were here pretty quickly," the chief said. "But still there is a lot of burned material. It was less than an acre, but it got into some very heavy cottonwoods and logs."
The chief said the investigation has not yet found any cause for the fire.
- Fugitive Seth Backus arrested by U.S. marshals in Glendale
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Paisano given three years’ probation for theft, burglary of Old Town business
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- The Sweetest Job in Town: Gayle’s Chocolates hopes to be perfect pair to Old Town Cottonwood wine industry
- Late start predicted for 2019 Arizona monsoon season
- State allowed extension in Delafuente case
- Big Park Council votes to reject Patel rezoning application
- Sedona In Motion project designed to ease city's traffic challenges (with video)
- Camp Verde man convicted of contracting without license
- Camp Verde gives OK to major housing, commercial project off State Route 260
- Registered sex offender arrested for possession of child pornography in Rimrock
- Obituary: Michael Robert Sandoval 1982-2019
- Letter: Enough with the constant Main Street Trump parade
- Charges dropped against woman accused of planning to smuggle meth to Camp Verde murder suspect
- Judge Bluff changes Bateman’s felony plea to misdemeanor
- Driver dies following single-vehicle crash on SR89A outside Jerome
- Travelers should prepare for late-season winter storm in Northern Arizona
- Armed neighbor comes to aid of women being attacked by dogs
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
25
|
Digital Skills Workshops Info Session
|
TUE
25
|
Digital Skills Workshops Info Session
|
TUE
25
|
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
|
View More Events...