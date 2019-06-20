Mingus alum Chase Paquin signs with Glendale CC hoops

After a devastating knee injury, Mingus Union alumnus Chase Paquin wasn’t supposed to be able to play basketball again but instead he’s going to play college ball.

On Wednesday Paquin signed with Glendale Community College. He graduated in 2017 from MUHS.

“It’s really exciting actually,” Paquin said. “It’s kinda, I don’t know, it’s nerve wracking because I didn’t think I’d make it this far to be honest with you but I just worked really hard.”

After earning All-Grand Canyon honors in high school Paquin took part in his first open gym for the Gauchos.

“It was kind of a weird process, it was a weird one for me, it was probably a lot harder than a lot of people because after my senior year, I started looking into college, I was 18, I just turned 18, it was like three days after, and I broke my knee,” Paquin said.

Paquin tore his ACL, MCL and meniscus and dislocated his knee.

“Doctors said I probably wouldn’t be able to play competitive again,” Paquin said. “But after a while I just got kinda sick of being lazy, so I kinda just pushed myself until it hurt but it all healed and everything like that. Honestly it was just working every single day, working out every single day trying to make my body feel better and get to the body style of the next level because that’s pretty important to have.”

Former Mingus Union boys basketball head coach David Beery said Paquin’s the first Marauder in recent history to go to Glendale.

“I was happy for him,” Beery said. “I was excited for him. I feel like there’s a lot of kids who should have opportunities to play but it doesn’t always come to fruition and everyone has to take advantage of it so. I’m happy that he kept working hard and was able to get himself in a position to reach one of his goals.”

Glendale went 16-14 and 10-12 in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference. Just over 50 years old, GCC has two campuses, 44 degrees and 65 certificate programs.

Since graduating from high school Paquin has been “working a lot,” including in the gym.

“Chase in high school was a shooter and that was really his big role,” Beery said. “Just physically looking at him, he’s bulked up a lot, you can tell he worked hard to get stronger. I only worked him out a few times but his skill has improved a lot, he can do a lot more things than he used to.”

As he fought through the pain as he recovered, Paquin became craftier on the court.

“To be honest with you it was really hard, I had a lot of bumps in the road, I had to have a lot of support from family and stuff like that,” Paquin said. “A lot of my support came from my shooting coach, he’s been there with me every step of the way. He’s helped be get through, even when it hurt, like when my knee started hurting and stuff like that, he’s always been I guess a lot of it is the support because everybody has times when they want to give up but I felt like after my injury coaches wouldn’t really give me looks but I feel like it’s actually made quite a bit of difference because I worked really hard to get back so I’m obviously going to work really hard when I’m playing.”

The 2019 the ACCAC saw two teams make it to Nationals, Arizona Western College from Yuma and Pima Community College from Tucson.

“That whole league is incredibly athletic,” Beery said. “I think you think junior college you’re going to get lesser athletes and there’s some really good athletes. Chase isn’t someone whose athleticism really jumps off the page and so that really says something to his work ethic and improvement skill wise.”

Paquin hopes to represent Mingus Union and Verde Valley at Glendale.

“I think it will be great honestly because there’s a lot of people that have the goal of getting to where I’m at or even higher and being from a small town it’s really hard because not a lot of places give small towns a look unless you’re blowing up on the internet or something like that,” Paquin said. “It’s gonna be really nice to be able to represent Verde Valley and Mingus especially because I enjoyed playing there, the coaching staff at Mingus is really good and the coaching staff at Glendale kinda reminds me of Beery and that’s definitely a great coaching organization.”