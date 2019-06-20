NAU corner: NAU basketball picks Tyler Ojanen as assistant coach

FLAGSTAFF – Tyler Ojanen (Oh – sha – nen) has been named as an assistant coach with the Northern Arizona University men’s basketball program, interim head coach Shane Burcar announced.

“I am very excited to have Tyler join the staff here at NAU,” Burcar said. “The experience he brings to the table after being part of a program like St. Mary’s, which enjoyed tremendous postseason success, is an exciting dynamic. Tyler and his family are excited to arrive in Flagstaff and are looking forward to being a part of this great community.”



Ojanen heads to NAU after serving for one year as the Assistant Athletic Director of Men’s Basketball at Saint Mary’s College, which marked his second stint with the Gaels.



Prior to his administrative role at St. Mary’s, Ojanen was an assistant coach on the men’s basketball staff at San Jose State for three seasons (2014-17). The Spartans improved dramatically during Ojanen’s tenure as they improved their victory total seven-fold from his initial to final season in San Jose.

In Ojanen’s final season at San Jose State, the Spartans posted their highest victory total in Mountain West games since 2010-11 and the seven conference wins were the most for the program since 1996.

Ojanen also spent time with the St. Mary’s men’s basketball program from 2008-13 where he served as video coordinator during his initial season before being promoted to Director of Basketball Operations, a position he held for four seasons.

Ojanen also spent one season at Cal State East Bay as an assistant coach in 2013-14.

Ojanen began his career at Cortez High School in Phoenix from 2005-08. He was the head junior varsity basketball coach all three years and also served as an assistant coach with the varsity team.

A 2004 graduate of California Baptist University, Ojanen earned a degree in history and was a two-year starting guard for the Lancers. Prior to his time at Cal Baptist, he competed at Phoenix College (2000-02) where he was a two-year starter.

– NAU

NAU Football Offers Flexible Ticket Options This Fall

Northern Arizona University is offering a wide range of affordable, innovative and flexible ticket options for the 2019 NAU Football Season, which kicks off on Thursday, August 29 vs. Missouri State in a 6 p.m. MST start at the J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome.

For NAU Football Ticket Information please contact the NAU Athletic Ticket Office at: (928) 523-0639 or visit NAUAthletics.com/tickets

Ticket options include various season ticket packages, including the “Family Pack” which includes a total of four tickets, as well as mini plans, single game tickets and special pricing for group orders.

The 2019 Lumberjack football season will mark the first under head coach Chris Ball, who brings over 30 years of experience to the helm of the NAU program following previous stints at Memphis, Arizona State, Washington State, Pittsburgh, Alabama and Idaho State.

Returning for the ‘Jacks in 2019 is standout quarterback Case Cookus, who will enter the season over halfway to the FCS record of 140 scoring passes, currently held by Grambling State’s Bruce Eugene (2001-05). His 74 passing TDs currently ranks as the third-highest total in Lumberjack history and are 20 shy of tying the program’s all-time leader Jason Murrietta’s total of 94 (2003-06).

NAU will play a total of six home games during the 2019 campaign, including showdowns with Missouri State (Aug. 29), Western New Mexico (Sept. 14), Northern Colorado (Oct. 5), Portland State (Oct. 26), Sacramento State (Nov. 9) and Idaho (Nov. 23).

NAU Football Season Tickets Start at $60 for individual general admission seats and $199 for the Family Pack (total of four tickets).

– NAU