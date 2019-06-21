Christopher Dowell named Cottonwood Police Officer of the Year
Christopher Dowell was named Cottonwood Police Officer of the Year during the department’s annual award’s ceremony at headquarters Wednesday.
Cottonwood Chief Stephen Gesell made presentations in front of other officers, family and friends.
“Officer Dowell took on many assignments in addition to patrol. He found time to assist in the Police Department Cadet Program," according to the nomination statement. “During this past year, Officer Dowell, as a certified MRAP Driver, responded to a critical incident where a suspect was actively firing rounds at law enforcement and innocent bystanders. Officer Dowell fearlessly and with honor arrived at the scene with armored protection and assisted in the rescue of fellow officers and innocent civilians, all while taking gunfire from the suspect involved. This resulted in no casualties to civilians or law enforcement personnel,” according to the nomination statement.
Other awards given Wednesday include:
Civilian Employee of the Year -- Nadine Flores
New Employee of the Year -- Mark Mann.
Volunteer of the Year -- Jack Van Wye.
Supervisor of the Year -- Melanie Corsette
Communications Employee of the Year -- Jessica Ojeda.
Alexis Sauer, 911 Lifesaving award.
