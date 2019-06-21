Jill Iurato joins Humane Society Board of Directors

The Verde Valley Humane Society announces the appointment of Jill Iurato to its board of directors.

“We are pleased to welcome Jill Iurato to the VVHS board of directors,” said Victoria Bresnan, board president. “VVHS’s mission is to humanely provide for and protect unwanted, lost and abused animals; and to promote animal welfare through its policies and presence in the community. The Verde Valley Humane Society provides compassionate care to unwanted, lost, and abused animals and promotes animal protection and welfare.”

Jill Iurato is a financial advisor with Edward Jones, 782 Cove Pkwy., Cottonwood.

Iurato joins Victoria Bresnan, president; Bill Larsen, vice president; Amber Polo, secretary; Angie Lozano, treasurer; Michelle Dube, Rachelle Jarvis, DVM, and Sebrina Shaw.

The Verde Valley Humane Society is a non-profit organization shelter for companion animals at 1520 W. Mingus Avenue, Cottonwood.

For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities or to donate call 928-634-7387 or visit www.verdevalleyhumanesociety.org