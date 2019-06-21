OFFERS
Mingus says no on request to delay consolidation election

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: June 21, 2019 8:11 a.m.

COTTONWOOD – There is “no reason” for Yavapai County Superior Court Judge David Mackey to modify his stipulated judgment and allow the Committee for Better Upper Verde Valley Schools to take the consolidation of the Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus Union school districts to vote in 2020, rather than in November of this year.

That was Mingus Union High School’s legal response Wednesday in opposition to the committee’s Motion for Relief from Judgment.

In its conclusion, Mingus attorneys Ballard Spahr LLP stated that while it would be “more convenient politically for the committee to hold the election in 2020 is not a reason to alter a judgment, especially a stipulated one which the parties set their expectations and relied.”

“Ambiguity is a fact of life, and every legislative session brings policy changes that could affect voters’ decisions whether to endorse a particular effort,” the conclusion stated. “The court should uphold the finality of the stipulated judgment and deny the committee’s motion.

In the committee’s May 31 motion, attorneys argued that relief from judgment can be granted – pursuant to rule 60(b) – when “extraordinary circumstances render applying the judgment unjust, or when there has been a change in the law.”

Should Yavapai County Superior Court Judge David Mackey rule that the election must take place in November 2019, then the deadline for the committee to file signed petitions with the Yavapai County School Superintendent’s Office would have been 5 p.m. on June 3.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42

More like this story

Judge Mackey approves consolidation petition form, checklist for November 2019 election
Committee asks court to delay consolidation election until 2020
Judge Mackey accepts change to consolidation ruling as Mingus Union votes 5-to-0 to retain right to oppose merger
Editorial: Judge Mackey the clear winner in latest consolidation battle
Mingus school board could accept attorneys’ consolidation petition language

News