Mingus says no on request to delay consolidation election

COTTONWOOD – There is “no reason” for Yavapai County Superior Court Judge David Mackey to modify his stipulated judgment and allow the Committee for Better Upper Verde Valley Schools to take the consolidation of the Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus Union school districts to vote in 2020, rather than in November of this year.

That was Mingus Union High School’s legal response Wednesday in opposition to the committee’s Motion for Relief from Judgment.

In its conclusion, Mingus attorneys Ballard Spahr LLP stated that while it would be “more convenient politically for the committee to hold the election in 2020 is not a reason to alter a judgment, especially a stipulated one which the parties set their expectations and relied.”

“Ambiguity is a fact of life, and every legislative session brings policy changes that could affect voters’ decisions whether to endorse a particular effort,” the conclusion stated. “The court should uphold the finality of the stipulated judgment and deny the committee’s motion.

In the committee’s May 31 motion, attorneys argued that relief from judgment can be granted – pursuant to rule 60(b) – when “extraordinary circumstances render applying the judgment unjust, or when there has been a change in the law.”

Should Yavapai County Superior Court Judge David Mackey rule that the election must take place in November 2019, then the deadline for the committee to file signed petitions with the Yavapai County School Superintendent’s Office would have been 5 p.m. on June 3.

