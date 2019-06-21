Obituary: Larry L. Russell 1940-2019
Originally Published: June 21, 2019 6:59 a.m.
Larry L. Russell of Camp Verde, Arizona, born July 30, 1940, passed away in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday, March 31, 2019.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Camp Verde Baptist Church, 299 W. Hollamon St., (near 5th St.) on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 2:30 p.m.
Information provided by survivors.
