Fri, June 21
Weather  81.0° weather icon
Obituary: Larry L. Russell 1940-2019

Originally Published: June 21, 2019 6:59 a.m.

Larry L. Russell of Camp Verde, Arizona, born July 30, 1940, passed away in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday, March 31, 2019.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Camp Verde Baptist Church, 299 W. Hollamon St., (near 5th St.) on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 2:30 p.m.

Information provided by survivors.

