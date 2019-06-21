Obituary: Steven Evans Morehouse 1941-2019

Steven Evans Morehouse passed on June 14, 2019, from complications of a head injury. Steve was born October 7, 1941.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Scott; and nephew Brian. He was the beloved husband to Sharon for 56 years.

He is also survived by sister, Janet Bass (Richard); sister-in-law, Brenda Kirk; brother-in-law, Gary Bronnenberg (Peg); nephews, Craig Bass (Lorri) and Eric Buxton (Stacie); niece, Kelly Buxton; grandnieces and grandnephews. Steve was a native of Indianapolis, Indiana (Broadripple).

He was a member of the Beta Theta Pi Fraternity at Purdue University and graduated in 1964. Steve was in ROTC at Purdue and served as a Lieutenant in the Army at Fort Huachuca, Arizona.

He had a successful professional career for 38 years as a salesman, mostly in the packaging industry. He traveled all around the USA and Puerto Rico.

There was always a desire to move back to Arizona and in 1995 Steve and Sharon moved to Cottonwood, Arizona.

Steve’s love of 4-wheeling (Jeeping!) began in the Army and continued for about 45 years. He was active in the Delaware Valley 4x4 Club in Southern New Jersey and the Verde Valley 4-Wheelers in Cottonwood.

Steve loved Astronomy almost as much as Jeeping. He enjoyed observing the night sky for over 25 years. He observed eclipses in Hawaii and Aruba. Steve and Sharon had an RV for 12 years and liked camping with friends.



As a teenager Steve loved working on cars and trucks, and later Jeeps. After years of tinkering he fulfilled a dream and took 2 1/2 years to restore a 1950 Chevy 2100 Series pickup truck. Of course, it had to be painted red!



There are no services. An online obituary is published at www.westcottfuneralhome.com



Information provided by survivors.