Sat, June 22
Weather  68.0° weather icon
Debbie Henry gets hole-in-one

Debbie Henry. Photo courtesy Maureen Albert

Debbie Henry. Photo courtesy Maureen Albert

Originally Published: June 22, 2019 2:24 p.m.

On Thursday June 13 Debbie Henry scored her first hole-in-one.

Henry hit it on the 14th hole at Agave Highlands Golf Course in Cornville using a 4-Hybrid club. She is a member of the Agave Highlands Women’s Group.

If you’re interested in joining the league call the golf course at (928) 634-5454.

