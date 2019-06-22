Debbie Henry gets hole-in-one
Originally Published: June 22, 2019 2:24 p.m.
On Thursday June 13 Debbie Henry scored her first hole-in-one.
Henry hit it on the 14th hole at Agave Highlands Golf Course in Cornville using a 4-Hybrid club. She is a member of the Agave Highlands Women’s Group.
If you’re interested in joining the league call the golf course at (928) 634-5454.
