Letter: Yavapai County’s Verde Connect has trust problem

Editor:

That Verde Connect is facing criticism and resistance stems from its attempts to work unilaterally, that is without true partnership with the towns and the local neighborhoods, and in this isolation again, unilaterally making the original road proposal purposes secondary to new priorities far outside the area.



They persisted in hiding major design alterations (higher traffic volume magnitude) and instead of simply extending the existing West Middle Verde Road, changed to short-cutting through private properties. When questioned, Verde Connect simply refused to answer, kept residents in the dark, and has kept pushing instead of collaborating, claiming widespread support it really didn’t have and never had.

Now the Yavapai County’s Verde Connect has a trust problem. The results of the Verde Valley Master Transportation Plan 2015 public participation of only 45 people from three towns should not have been accepted as credibly representative. The sooner they realize the messages they’re getting from the Town Councils, such as the rebuke in the most recent resolution from Camp Verde Town Council are perfectly justifiable and completely predictable reactions to how poorly they’ve gone about all this, the sooner a genuine and constructive dialogue can begin. It can’t be that hard – the public does agree that many, many road improvements are necessary and have been asking for them.

The Town of Camp Verde has a long-held concern to improve emergency access in the West Middle Verde area to help protect and serve residents while preserving the rural/residential nature of the community. The original, modest ‘Middle Verde Extension’ improvement addressed that. But the high-traffic-volume multi-lane through-way revised concept pushed by Verde Connect is the result of other priorities, making Camp Verde’s needs secondary while demanding Camp Verde residents sacrifice for the greater ‘good’ elsewhere. There’s plenty of work to be done – it’s called ‘Teamwork.’

J. Cameron

Camp Verde