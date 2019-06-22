OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, June 22
Weather  68.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mile High Baseball School Overnight Camp coming up

Yavapai players watch warmups as the Roughriders take on Paradise Valley in their 2019 home opener Tuesday, March 26 in Prescott. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

Yavapai players watch warmups as the Roughriders take on Paradise Valley in their 2019 home opener Tuesday, March 26 in Prescott. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

Kyle Wise Yavapai College
Originally Published: June 22, 2019 2:18 p.m.

At the Mile High Baseball School Overnight Camp you will learn skills from a new perspective with a fresh, dynamic approach to teaching baseball.

You will receive quality instruction in baseball skill and technical work, tactics, strategy, and games. You will be placed in a group matching age and ability to maximize your learning experience.

Instructors will closely monitor your individual needs and develop your skills and initiative so that you may personally grow from this total learning experience. The camp will include instruction on hitting, pitching, fielding, and base running.

Specialty areas will include speed, strength, conditioning and mental skills. The camp is for players between the ages of 10 and 18. Campers have the option of overnight stay in Yavapai College housing.

Meals and activities will be included in the camp fee. Campers will be under adult supervision at all times.

Registration and Introduction for the camp will be on July 14th from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Camp will take place for the next three days from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fee for campers who will be commuting to camp is $175. The fee for campers staying overnight is $400.

An additional $10 will be added to fee for late registration. The camp capacity is limited to 150 campers.

For more information contact Yavapai College Assistant Baseball Coach Kyle Wise, (928) 776-2292 and kyle.wise@yc.edu or visit the Yavapai College Athletics Summer Camp Website at www.goroughriders.com/summercamps/.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Cottonwood Parks & Recreation Youth Sport Camps
Arizona junior colleges give players ‘awesome’ chance to use wood bats
NAZ Suns open registration for annual basketball camp
Youth Sport Camps
Summer youth volleyball camp offered at Cottonwood Recreation Center

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
25
Digital Skills Workshops Info Session
TUE
25
Digital Skills Workshops Info Session
TUE
25
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News