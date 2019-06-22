Mile High Baseball School Overnight Camp coming up
At the Mile High Baseball School Overnight Camp you will learn skills from a new perspective with a fresh, dynamic approach to teaching baseball.
You will receive quality instruction in baseball skill and technical work, tactics, strategy, and games. You will be placed in a group matching age and ability to maximize your learning experience.
Instructors will closely monitor your individual needs and develop your skills and initiative so that you may personally grow from this total learning experience. The camp will include instruction on hitting, pitching, fielding, and base running.
Specialty areas will include speed, strength, conditioning and mental skills. The camp is for players between the ages of 10 and 18. Campers have the option of overnight stay in Yavapai College housing.
Meals and activities will be included in the camp fee. Campers will be under adult supervision at all times.
Registration and Introduction for the camp will be on July 14th from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Camp will take place for the next three days from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fee for campers who will be commuting to camp is $175. The fee for campers staying overnight is $400.
An additional $10 will be added to fee for late registration. The camp capacity is limited to 150 campers.
For more information contact Yavapai College Assistant Baseball Coach Kyle Wise, (928) 776-2292 and kyle.wise@yc.edu or visit the Yavapai College Athletics Summer Camp Website at www.goroughriders.com/summercamps/.
