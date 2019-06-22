Mingus Union football rolls in 7-on-7 games

Mingus Union football continued their 7-on-7 campaign on Thursday night at home with promising results.

The Marauders hosted Goodyear Estrella Foothills, Flagstaff, Prescott, Poston Butte and Kingman and nearly went undefeated.

“We did really well,” Mingus head coach Robert Ortiz said. “We played five games, we went 4-1. 7-on-7 is not an indication on how your season’ll go but it was nice to know that we can compete with Estrella Foothills, Flag is always there in the region and Prescott is there as well. So it was good to play some 4A teams, Poston Butte, kinda get familiar with some teams we probably won’t see unless playoffs happens but overall it’s a good feeling, we’re starting to come around, playing pretty well.”

Things got more heated against their Grand Canyon Region rivals.

“I feel like the kids get a little more excited knowing that it’s somebody that’s on their schedule, so they kinda step up a little bit more,” Ortiz said. “They’re a little bit amped up and not going through the motions as much. They’re a little more ready to play football.”

The week before Tonopah Valley and Payson came to town.

“Last week was the same, we got to learn to start fast and play at the level that we’re capable of from start to finish Other than that, it was a good week,” Ortiz said. “We played well, we competed.”

On Thursday the Marauders stage their final 7-on-7 games and lineman challenges at home, starting at 5 p.m.

Fore!

Next month they will host the 2nd Annual Red Dot Football Golf Tournament.

The tourney will be held on July 12 at the Sedona Golf Resort in Village of Oak Creek. Registration and fees are due no later than July 5.

All the proceeds go the Red Dot Booster Club in support of Marauder football. Ortiz said they hope to buy the team some state of the art equipment.

“The golf tournament went really well last year,” Ortiz said. “It was the first time in Mingus football history that we were able to pull that off, in such a short period of time. Last year we organized that whole thing in 31 days and we fundraised. The community pulled through and we were able to fundraise a lot of money that went to a lot of good use for our kids. This year we have our eyes set on fundraising a similar amount if not more but our target goal for the boys if they can hit raffle ticket sales and what we know they’re capable of, we’re looking at things like getting an end zone camera and sideline replay, stuff that we don’t normally have, usually when we play opponents they have those types of things and we don’t, so we’re trying to take our program to the next level with tools that are available to us.”

Registration begins at 6 a.m. with a 7 a.m. shotgun start. The tournament features 18 holes of golf, a cart, hot lunch, longest drive contests for men and women, closest to the pin and raffle prizes. There’s a chance to win a Chevy Malibu with a hole-in-one.

The cost is $90 per player and $360 per foursome. Sponsorship of holes are available. For more information go to reddotclub.info.

“I’m trying to do my best on getting these kids back out in the community as much as we can and in front of people, shaking hands, saying hi, opening doors, doing those kinds of things,” Ortiz said. “So it was huge for me last year to really see local businesses that may not have normally donated to Mingus football pull through and sponsor a hole in our golf tournament. We’re always looking for those and it was good to see the number of golfers that came out just to support and shake our kids hands at every hole. It was a good time, it was an overall good time.”