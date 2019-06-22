OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, June 22
Weather  68.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Phoenix Suns’ decisions in NBA Draft leave fans with more questions than answers

James Jones, vice president of basketball operations, received criticism after the NBA Draft for passing on several players, including guard Coby White, to select Cameron Johnson with the 11th pick. (Photo by Justin Parham/Cronkite News)

James Jones, vice president of basketball operations, received criticism after the NBA Draft for passing on several players, including guard Coby White, to select Cameron Johnson with the 11th pick. (Photo by Justin Parham/Cronkite News)

Jacob Rosenfarb Cronkite News
Originally Published: June 22, 2019 1:56 p.m.

PHOENIX – Amid a night of excitement and optimism, many fans left the Suns draft party Thursday confused by the events they had just witnessed.

When the day began, Phoenix was in possession of the sixth overall pick and had appeared to zero in on University of North Carolina point guard Coby White. Yet after a flurry of moves that saw the Suns move back to the 11th pick, Phoenix instead opted for a different Tar Heels player and selected forward Cameron Johnson.

Some analysts suggest Johnson, 23, is one of the safer bets in the draft, projecting as an immediate contributor as an off-ball shooter and scorer.

Johnson spent the first three years of his collegiate career at the University of Pittsburgh, averaging eight points and three rebounds before transferring to North Carolina for his final two years.

There he blossomed into one of the better players in the ACC, averaging 15 points on 47.5% shooting while connecting on 41.1% of his three-point attempts in his two seasons as a Tar Heel.

“I think he’s going to be a great player and great addition,” Suns fan Will Strothers said. “He’s somebody that we desperately needed.”

The Suns’ wheeling and dealing was not done there, as Phoenix moved back into the first round later in the night as they completed a trade with the Boston Celtics to acquire the 24th overall pick. There the Suns selected University of Virginia point guard Ty Jerome, who similar to Johnson, is believed to be an NBA-ready talent that some suggest is lacking in terms of upside and potential. A key contributor on the Cavaliers national championship team, Jerome averaged 13.6 points and 5.5 assists in his final season with Virginia.

Johnson and Jerome were not the only additions the Suns made Thursday night, as they added former lottery pick Dario Saric as part of their trade with Minnesota as well as center Aron Baynes in their trade with Boston. Saric, a 25-year-old power forward, will join the third team of his short career as he looks to secure his position within the league. Baynes on the other hand just completed his seventh season in the NBA, and has established himself as a consistent source of rebounding and toughness.

“I appreciate his game and what he brings to the table. He’s going to be a piece of the puzzle” Strothers said on Saric. “I think we’re going to have to figure out what role he’s going to play but once he finds that role, he’s going to be a key player.”

The theme of the Suns’ draft night became clear as the night progressed, as they prioritized immediate production over potential. Their two selections, Johnson and Jerome, were two of the more accomplished players in college basketball this past season and were both important members of two of the best teams in college basketball. Both Johnson and Jerome also project as elite shooters, as Johnson’s 46.5% and Jerome’s 39.7% ranked as the best and seventh best three-point percentages in the ACC this past season. For a fan base hungry for competency, Phoenix appears to believe it is on the right track to compete next season and beyond.

“Hopefully they can make something happen,” said Suns season ticket holder Joshua Cramer. “But it’s the Suns. I’m not going anywhere. They were here before everybody else, they were the team my parents were a fan of. I’m hoping to be a generational Suns fan.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Solar flare: Dynamic Ayton could be answer to Suns’ struggling franchise
Ayton vs. Doncic: International basketball prospects face stigma
‘Veterans’ play role in NBA Summer League competition, too
Northern Arizona Suns head coach Bret Burchard to return
‘I’m the anchor’: Phoenix Suns ready to build defense around Ayton

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
25
Digital Skills Workshops Info Session
TUE
25
Digital Skills Workshops Info Session
TUE
25
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News