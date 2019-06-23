Obituary: Allyson Flynn 1952 - 2019
Originally Published: June 23, 2019 7:20 a.m.
Allyson Flynn, born on January 14, 1952. Died May 3, 2019 in Cottonwood, Arizona.
Westcott Funeral Home is handling the final arrangements.
Most Read
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Editorial: SR 260 camping ban has just moved problem down the road
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- UPDATE: Camp Verde unanimously opposes Verde Connect project
- The Sweetest Job in Town: Gayle’s Chocolates hopes to be perfect pair to Old Town Cottonwood wine industry
- Chino Valley man allegedly supplied drugs, alcohol to teens before shooting death, YCSO says
- Obituary: Shannon Lynn Smith 1972 - 2019
- Hilton Garden Inn project receives unanimous endorsement from County P&Z
- Forest Road 493 closed through July 31
- Obituary: Michael Robert Sandoval 1982-2019
- Camp Verde gives OK to major housing, commercial project off State Route 260
- Letter: Enough with the constant Main Street Trump parade
- Charges dropped against woman accused of planning to smuggle meth to Camp Verde murder suspect
- Camp Verde man convicted of contracting without license
- 38 Special, Great White to headline Cottonwood 2019 Thunder Valley Rally
- Obituary: Deborah Susan Newman
- UPDATE: Police seek public’s help in locating fugitive Seth Backus
- Which way for Verde Connect?
- Fugitive Seth Backus arrested by U.S. marshals in Glendale
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: