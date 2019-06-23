OFFERS
June 23
Weather  81.0° weather icon
Obituary: Allyson Flynn 1952 - 2019

Originally Published: June 23, 2019 7:20 a.m.

Allyson Flynn, born on January 14, 1952. Died May 3, 2019 in Cottonwood, Arizona.

Westcott Funeral Home is handling the final arrangements.

