Obituary: Betty Vivian Coe
Betty Vivian Coe, 89, of Cottonwood, Arizona, went home to the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 18, 2019. Betty passed away suddenly after a bout of pneumonia.
Betty is survived by her sons David Coe (Denise) of Cottonwood, Arizona, Steve Coe (Lisa) of Albuquerque, New Mexico; her beloved granddaughter, Samantha Coe of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and her grandson, Bruce Jurecki; great-grandchildren, Haley and Chez of Cottonwood, Arizona. Betty also leaves behind her dear friends Louise Simonsen and Dee Remington.
Betty was a proud Texan who made many friends all over the Verde Valley and New Mexico. If you met Betty, you knew you had a friend for life. She was ever faithful in her prayers for family and friends. Betty enjoyed country music, a good cup of coffee and studying the Bible. Writing and telling stories of her past gave her much joy and delight.
The family would like to express their thanks to Dr. Jeanie Wildes, Daniel and Cierra Grenough and all of Mom’s caregivers at Gracious Grannies who she loved with all her heart.
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com
Information provided by survivors.
