Proposed budget on Cottonwood- Oak Creek agenda
COTTONWOOD -- Tuesday, the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board is expected to approve the district’s proposed budget for 2019-2020.
The average teacher salary will increase by 2% for 2019-2020, and the proposed budget includes a 3% pay raise for returning teachers, according to Director of Business Services David Snyder.
Snyder said District Superintendent Steve King “recommended a 3% across-the-board salary increase for all staff for FY20.”
The 2% average teacher salary increase “includes new teachers that are placed on the salary schedule and do not get the increase,” Snyder said.
Snyder also said that COCSD teachers received a 12% increase a year ago “for a total of 15% over the last two fiscal years.”
The Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board will also discuss Proposition 301 performance pay for teachers for the current school year – 2018-2019 – and the 2019-2020 school year.
The Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. for a study session to discuss the district’s proposed budget.
After the study session, the board will hold its regular monthly meeting, at 6 p.m. Both meetings will be held at the District Office, located at 1 N. Willard St. in Cottonwood.
