Don’t be late for class; beer school at Cottonwood Main Stage

Thursday, June 27, Cottonwood Main Stage hosts its monthly beer school with California’s Lagunitas Brewing Co.

Lagunitas beers are available in 20+ countries and growing. The event is $5 that includes 5-6 tastings, swag and an education about the beer and brewery.



The Copper State Pizza truck will be outside the event serving up some good local grub. This event is 21+ and starts at 7 pm.

Friday, June 28, local favorite, DJ Johnny K, will once again be playing at Main Stage. For several years and counting, Johnny K has delighted guests at the venue with his performances while playing crowd favorites of the last five decades and a variety of musical genres including old school R & B, hip hop/rap, top 40 and everything in between.

Music starts at 9 pm and goes until 2 am when the bar closes. This is 21+ event with no cover charge.

Saturday, June 29, Main Stage presents the Verde Valley’s own, Blue Smoke. Blue Smoke fronted by Ray DeSylvester plays high energy blues, funk, rock and R&B throughout central and northern Arizona.

Ray DeSylvester from Chicago, applies legendary tones and licks from the harmonica greats. Seasoned guitarist from Phoenix, Darryl Porras, is masterful as he stretches the dimensions of the Blues.



Roger Smith, a Flagstaff bass veteran, played with Limbs Akimbo in the 80’s and currently with blues great Tommy Dukes. Dr. Bob Sellani has played in Philadelphia, Florida, and Arizona since the 1970’s with greats Joey Gilmore and Matt “Guitar” Murphy and was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well.

Mondays feature Latin dance classes with Dana De Luz at 6:30 pm then karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 8 pm.

Tuesdays are swing dance class with Dana De Luz at 6:30 pm and then karaoke with host, Braiden Campbell at 8 pm.

Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses Penny Smith and Rebecca Riffel.

Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 pm. Thursday nights starting at 7:30 pm is Pub Trivia with Brett and Candy.

Every last Thursday of the month, Pub Trivia is replaced by Beer School starting at 7 pm.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11 am to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.