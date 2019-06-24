OFFERS
Festival presents Met Opera encore of ‘La Bohéme’ June 29

Originally Published: June 24, 2019 10:45 a.m.

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the encore of the Met Opera’s “La Bohème” Saturday, June 29, noon, at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. 

Franco Zeffirelli’s picturesque staging of Puccini’s “La Bohème”, an audience favorite for more than 30 years, features a winning young cast, including soprano Kristine Opolais and tenor Vittorio Grigolo as the lovers Mimì and Rodolfo. Stefano Ranzani conducts.

ACT I

Paris, the 1830s. The near-destitute painter Marcello and poet Rodolfo live with their roommates, Colline and Schaunard, in a garret in the Latin Quarter. As his friends leave to celebrate Christmas at the Café Momus, Rodolfo stays home to write. He meets his pretty neighbor Mimì, and the two fall in love at first sight. Arm in arm, they leave to join his friends.

ACT II

At the café, Marcello’s former sweetheart Musetta makes a noisy entrance on the arm of her elderly but wealthy lover Alcindoro, arousing Marcello’s jealousy. Tumult ensues, and Musetta, having sent Alcindoro away, eventually falls into Marcello’s arms.

ACT III

Weeks later, Mimì comes to see Marcello on the outskirts of Paris and tells him of her distress over Rodolfo’s jealousy. She says it is best that they part.

Rodolfo, on the other hand, wants to separate from Mimì because he thinks that her illness can only grow worse in the poverty they share.

Mimì tearfully says goodbye to him, but overcome with emotion, the two decide to remain together until spring.

ACT IV

Now separated from their girlfriends, Rodolfo and Marcello lament their loneliness. Musetta arrives with Mimì, who is mortally ill. Left alone, Mimì and Rodolfo recall their first happy days. The others return, and Mimì dies, leaving Rodolfo heartbroken.

“La Bohème” from the Metropolitan Opera will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday, June 29, noon.

Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information and to order tickets online, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

