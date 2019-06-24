Festival presents Met Opera encore of ‘La Bohéme’ June 29
The Sedona International Film Festival presents the encore of the Met Opera’s “La Bohème” Saturday, June 29, noon, at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.
Franco Zeffirelli’s picturesque staging of Puccini’s “La Bohème”, an audience favorite for more than 30 years, features a winning young cast, including soprano Kristine Opolais and tenor Vittorio Grigolo as the lovers Mimì and Rodolfo. Stefano Ranzani conducts.
ACT I
Paris, the 1830s. The near-destitute painter Marcello and poet Rodolfo live with their roommates, Colline and Schaunard, in a garret in the Latin Quarter. As his friends leave to celebrate Christmas at the Café Momus, Rodolfo stays home to write. He meets his pretty neighbor Mimì, and the two fall in love at first sight. Arm in arm, they leave to join his friends.
ACT II
At the café, Marcello’s former sweetheart Musetta makes a noisy entrance on the arm of her elderly but wealthy lover Alcindoro, arousing Marcello’s jealousy. Tumult ensues, and Musetta, having sent Alcindoro away, eventually falls into Marcello’s arms.
ACT III
Weeks later, Mimì comes to see Marcello on the outskirts of Paris and tells him of her distress over Rodolfo’s jealousy. She says it is best that they part.
Rodolfo, on the other hand, wants to separate from Mimì because he thinks that her illness can only grow worse in the poverty they share.
Mimì tearfully says goodbye to him, but overcome with emotion, the two decide to remain together until spring.
ACT IV
Now separated from their girlfriends, Rodolfo and Marcello lament their loneliness. Musetta arrives with Mimì, who is mortally ill. Left alone, Mimì and Rodolfo recall their first happy days. The others return, and Mimì dies, leaving Rodolfo heartbroken.
“La Bohème” from the Metropolitan Opera will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday, June 29, noon.
Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177.
Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information and to order tickets online, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.
- Editorial: SR 260 camping ban has just moved problem down the road
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- UPDATE: Camp Verde unanimously opposes Verde Connect project
- The Sweetest Job in Town: Gayle’s Chocolates hopes to be perfect pair to Old Town Cottonwood wine industry
- Obituary: Shannon Lynn Smith 1972 - 2019
- Chino Valley man allegedly supplied drugs, alcohol to teens before shooting death, YCSO says
- Hilton Garden Inn project receives unanimous endorsement from County P&Z
- Forest Road 493 closed through July 31
- Obituary: Michael Robert Sandoval 1982-2019
- Camp Verde gives OK to major housing, commercial project off State Route 260
- Letter: Enough with the constant Main Street Trump parade
- Charges dropped against woman accused of planning to smuggle meth to Camp Verde murder suspect
- Camp Verde man convicted of contracting without license
- 38 Special, Great White to headline Cottonwood 2019 Thunder Valley Rally
- Obituary: Deborah Susan Newman
- UPDATE: Police seek public’s help in locating fugitive Seth Backus
- Which way for Verde Connect?
- Fugitive Seth Backus arrested by U.S. marshals in Glendale
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
25
|
Digital Skills Workshops Info Session
|
TUE
25
|
Digital Skills Workshops Info Session
|
TUE
25
|
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
|
View More Events...