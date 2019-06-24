Jon Trautwein named new fire chief in Sedona

The Sedona Fire District has named Jon Trautwein as its new fire chief.

The announcement follows an extensive search conducted by Regional Government Services (RGA) that yielded 62 applicants. This search and evaluation process was intricate and collaborative, encompassing interviews by phone, video conferencing, and in person, a rigorous Assessment Center, and presentations by the top three applicants.

At the conclusion of this process, Mr. Trautwein was identified as the top applicant unanimously by the fire board.

“The primary mission of the Sedona Fire District is to prepare for and engage in appropriate emergency actions to reduce the impact of an event. I am confident that the process we employed under the guidance of RGS ensured the board had three highly qualified candidates from which to make their final selection. I am equally confident that the person the fire board selected has the right combination of competencies and expertise to effectively lead SFD in its mission with compassion and clarity of purpose,” said Jayson Coil, SFD interim fire chief.

At the June 18, Fire Board meeting, a motion was made by Chairman Dave Soto to recommend Mr. Trautwein for the position of fire chief of the Sedona Fire District and the motion was carried unanimously, with contract negotiation beginning June 19, 2019. The fire chief’s first official day will be September 3, where he will command a staff of 96 sworn firefighters and administrative personnel.

Trautwein began his career as an auxiliary firefighter for the City of Pasadena Fire Department in 1992 and worked his way up through the ranks as a firefighter/paramedic, captain, battalion chief, and currently deputy fire chief. Mr. Trautwein has a Fire Technology Occupational Certificate, a Bachelor’s Degree, and has completed the rigorous Executive Fire Officer course through the National Fire Academy. Mr. Trautwein is an active community leader serving on an advisory Board for Pasadena High School, several committees on mental health and community relations, and actively participating in local and regional fire organizations.

In speaking of the appointment, SFD Board Chairman, Dave Soto stated, “We are excited to welcome Chief Trautwein to our leadership team. As a retired firefighter, and as the Board Chairman, I am very pleased with this addition and look forward to many years working together for success and growth in the District.”

“I am thankful to the Fire Board for their support and decision,” said Trautwein. “I am extremely fortunate and grateful to have the opportunity to serve as the next Fire Chief of the Sedona Fire District. The District has top-notch firefighters and staff who serve the community in an exemplary manner providing a high level of service. Becoming part of the team is truly exciting.”