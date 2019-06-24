KB Bren, The Izzies to rock Old Corral

Cornville’s Old Corral Bar offers live music both Friday and Saturday nights beginning at 8 p.m.

Friday, Sedona’s KB Bren brings his Americana styled band, Life is Beautiful to this Cornville venue. Original music is what sets this band apart from the crowd of classic rock cover acts that dominate the Verde Valley’s music scene. Bren is the songwriter on vocals and acoustic guitar, with accompaniment by lead guitarist Michael Joseph, bassist Allen Ferro and Wing on drums and backing vocals.

Then Saturday, get ready for the Izzies to turn classic rock inside out. Most bands in this genre feature favorites from the 1960’s and 70’s, with an occasional nod to a now aging punk or alternative hit. This band does the exact opposite.

Laying down the bass lines is Jim (J.J.) Jordan, who lays out a fat, precise foundation while adding vocals. Having toured with J.J. for decades and as a co-member of Iron Butterfly with him, lead guitarist Bill Carron brings some of the smoothest and most expressive instrumental solos and accompaniment anywhere. Sharing lead guitar duties is John Heath. He is a fine singer, as well, delivering lead vocals in the alternative rock realm with true authority. On drums is, without question, the most in-demand percussionist in the region in the name of Clay Harper.

The Izzies have a loyal following that loves to sing along with and dance to the bands extensive playlist. The dance floor will be rocking.

The Old Corral is located at 11375 E. Cornville Road.