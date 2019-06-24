Local author speaks on inspiration behind her historical novels

Iris Yang, a local author, will speak on June 29 at Sedona Public Library about her two historical novels on the Flying Tigers (American Volunteer Group) and their contributions to China in WWII.

The talk is scheduled for 2 pm in Si Birch Community Room and is offered as part of the 2019 Universe of Stories Adult Summer Reading Program. Her novels, Wings of a Flying Tiger and Will of a Tiger, have received excellent reviews nationwide. Ms. Yang has been interviewed on National Public Radio (WUNC’s “The State of Things”) and has spoken to dozens of veteran’s groups, civic organizations, and libraries.

Ms. Yang was born and raised in China where Americans were called “American Devils.” Never in her wildest dreams did she imagine writing books about American heroes. In fact, writing was a dangerous career when books were being burned and her grandmother, the first Chinese woman to receive a Master’s degree in the UK, was wrongfully accused of being a Counter-Revolutionary Rightist and fired from her university job. Ms. Yang had to choose a safer path—to study science.

Although she published a number of scientific papers, Ms. Yang had a passion for creative writing, just like her grandmother, mother, and aunt. Her debut novel Wings of a Flying Tiger was published in June 2018, and its sequel Will of a Tiger was released in January 2019. She holds a private pilot license, and her admiration for fighter pilots was clearly conveyed in her books.

“Both books are works of fiction,” Ms. Yang explains. “But to me, they are also personal. As a Chinese, I’m thankful for the Flying Tigers’ bravery and sacrifice; without their help, the course of Chinese history might have been changed, my family might not have survived, and I might not have existed. As a U.S. citizen, I’m honored to write a book about the American heroes. It’s a privilege. A duty.”

Ms. Yang has been invited to attend the Flying Tigers WWII Veterans Reunion in San Diego September 25 to 29, 2019.

WINGS OF A FLYING TIGER: World War Two. Japanese occupied China. One cousin’s courage, another’s determination to help a wounded American pilot. (Amazon)

WILL OF A TIGER: Sworn brothers —o ne American, one Chinese — captured, imprisoned, tortured. Survival is just the beginning of the battle... (Amazon)

“Chinese-American writer Iris Yang’s heart wrenching story is now a hot sale in the United States.”—Xinhua Net (the largest state-run news agency in China)

“More than 70 years after WWII, a Chinese-American writer has introduced the Nanking Massacre, the Bombing of Chungking, and particularly the battles fought together by the Chinese and their American friends (the Flying Tigers) in the form of an English novel. Undoubtedly, it’s a good thing for the relationship between China and the United States, today and in the future.”— The China Press Weekly (front page story)