Old Town Music and the Market features Dan & Yoshi Zrelak

Old Town Music and the Market takes place Thursday, June 27, at the Old Town Activities Park in Cottonwood and then will take a break before continuing each Thursday in September.

Shop for locally grown fruits and vegetables, honey, breads, desserts, hot dogs, food trucks, jewelry, crafts, herbs and more while being entertained listening to live music from Dan & Yoshi Zrelak.

The Old Town Music & the Market is sponsored by Jennifer Griffin of State Farm, City of Cottonwood, the Old Town Frame Company, and Allegra Printing.

