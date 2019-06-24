‘Pavarotti’ premiere June 28-July 3

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of Ron Howard’s acclaimed new film “Pavarotti” June 28-July 3 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

The award-winning filmmaking team behind the hit documentary “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week: The Touring Years” turns to another musical phenomenon with “Pavarotti”, an in-depth, no holds barred look at the life, career and lasting legacy of the musical icon.

Dubbed “The People’s Tenor,” Pavarotti was the rare combination of personality, genius and celebrity and he used his prodigious gifts to spread the gospel of opera as entertainment – and something to be enjoyed by all music lovers. Through the sheer force of his talent, Pavarotti commanded the great stages of the world, and captured the hearts of audiences everywhere.

Featuring rare interviews with his family and colleagues, never-before-seen footage, and state of the art Dolby Atmos sound, this look at a remarkable man and musical giant is directed by Academy Award-winner Ron Howard.

There was the 1,000 watt smile, the sort of giant grin that could light up a room, or an auditorium, or the Metropolitan Opera House. There was the bulky physique, which made an already larger-than-life figure that much larger, yet somehow not intimidating; if anything, it helped turn him into the Teddy Bear of “Tosca.” And there was the voice! His parents called him Luciano. But most of us knew him simply as Pavarotti.

When Pavarotti started out, he was a grade-school teacher who wasn’t at all sure if he could make it as a professional singer. Yet from the moment of his debut, singing the role of Rodolfo in “La Bohème” at the Teatro Municipale in 1961, he hypnotized audiences with the heavenly power of his voice. We hear that recording, and see footage of many of his early performances.

Ron Howard’s documentary on the late, great, opera megastar does a great job reminding you why the world fell in love with this convivial singer from Modena, Italy, and why you didn’t need to know your “Marriage of Figaro” from your “La fille du regiment” to appreciate the passion he brought to the stage.

“Pavarotti” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre June 28-July 3. Showtimes will be 7 on Friday, Saturday and Monday, June 28, 29 and July 1; and 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 2 and 3.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information and to order tickets online, visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.