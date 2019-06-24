Poetry and Prose Project presents author, photographer Larry Lindahl

Friday, June 28th at 5 pm, at the Sedona Library the Poetry and Prose Project will host author and photographer Larry Lindahl with special guest Peg Millet.

The Sedona Library is located at 3250 White Bear Road.

Several years ago, when the Poetry and Prose Project was an outdoor venue, Larry Lindahl spoke and read from his books, entertaining the audience with tales of climbing red rocks, visiting Native American ruins, and close encounters with rattlesnakes. Organizers of the Poetry and Prose Project wanted to take advantage of their indoor library setting by asking award winning photographer Larry Lindahl to make a presentation of his southwestern photographs on the giant library screen.

Organizers of the Poetry and Prose Project are excited to see Lindahl’s stunning photos of the Four Corners region on the big screen. To continue with the them regional theme, Peg Millet, singer, author, political activist, friend of Ed Abbey, and companion of Katie Lee will give a short presentation of song and storytelling concerning how our southwestern traditions give us a glimpse into the future.

Larry Lindahl has titled his presentation “A Journey of Images into the Four Corners Region.” Lindahl is an Arizona Highways photographer who has continually photographed the landscapes, native cultures, and national parks of the Southwest.

“It’s actually the reason I moved to Arizona,” he says, “I was fascinated by the sandstone canyons and rock formations, the ancient dwellings, and meeting Native American artists.”

Lindahl has called Sedona home for over 25 years and during that time he has published six books on the Southwest region including his new “Four Corners USA: Wonders of the American Southwest.”

In this presentation he will share his personal approach in how he captures stunning landscape images, peppered throughout with stories from his travels and adventures. He’ll also share useful information about travel location research, photo gear, logistics, post-processing, and getting published in books and magazines.

He is the author of the best-selling book “Secret Sedona: Sacred Moments in the Landscape” and his travel and landscape photography is consistently published in international magazines. You’ll see his images in magazines such as Arizona Highways, Outdoor Photographer, Backpacker, Los Angeles Magazine, Der Spiegel, and Condé Nast Traveller.

Lindahl’s photography is permanently displayed at Petrified Forest National Park and his Grand Canyon photography has been exhibited by the Smithsonian.

You can see more of his photography by visiting LarryLindahl.com which also showcases his books and photo workshops.

Peg Millett, born in Flagstaff,AZ, in the 50’s, grew up in Scottsdale, graduated from Prescott College in the 80’s. She’s done everything from fishing for salmon in Alaska, running riding stables for tourists in Norway and Flagstaff, riding the trail of Don Quixote horseback in Spain, to working on fire crews for the Forest Service out of Prescott.

She is well known in the Earth First Movement as a singer storyteller and did two years in prison for her activism, as one of the “Arizona 5,”in the 90’s. She currently lives in a straw bale house she and friends built, in the Bradshaw Mtns. West of Mayer, with two horses, some chickens, three cats and a dog.

The Poetry and Prose Project would like to thank the Sedona Library and Virginia Volkman for hosting us and sponsors Mary Heyborne, John Warren Oakes, Sharron Porter, and Jim Hatfield for their invaluable contributions.

Poetry and Prose Project events are hosted by award winning author and professional storyteller Gary Every.