Mon, June 24
Power outage affects 86 Camp Verde customers

Originally Published: June 24, 2019 2:35 p.m.

CAMP VERDE – Arizona Public Service crews are making repairs Monday to downed power lines off Horseshoe Bend Drive in Camp Verde.

As of 7:42 a.m. Monday, the outage affected 86 Camp Verde customers from Horseshoe Bend Dr. to Dougs Park Road and Jean Street to River View Drive, according to the APS website, outagemap.aps.com/outageviewer.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office has received one call regarding the outage, according to Commander Brian Armstrong.

APS is estimating a 4 p.m. restoration time.

According to the APS website, updates are provided every five minutes.

-- Bill Helm

