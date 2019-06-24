Power outage affects 86 Camp Verde customers
CAMP VERDE – Arizona Public Service crews are making repairs Monday to downed power lines off Horseshoe Bend Drive in Camp Verde.
As of 7:42 a.m. Monday, the outage affected 86 Camp Verde customers from Horseshoe Bend Dr. to Dougs Park Road and Jean Street to River View Drive, according to the APS website, outagemap.aps.com/outageviewer.
As of 2 p.m. Monday, the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office has received one call regarding the outage, according to Commander Brian Armstrong.
APS is estimating a 4 p.m. restoration time.
According to the APS website, updates are provided every five minutes.
-- Bill Helm
