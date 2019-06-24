Royal Shakespeare Company’s ‘The Taming of the Shrew” debuts June 30

The Royal Shakespeare Company’s extraordinary new production of “The Taming of the Shrew” makes its Sedona big-screen debut on Sunday, June 30.

The Sedona International Film Festival hosts the high-definition premiere of William Shakespeare’s renowned play from its home in Stratford-Upon-Avon. There will be one show at 3 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

In a reimagined 1590, women are in charge.

Women hold the power, control the state and own the property. In a society where men have no authority, Lady Baptista is selling off her two sons to the highest bidders. Cue an explosive battle of the sexes in this electrically-charged love story.

Director Justin Audibert turns Shakespeare’s fierce comedy of gender politics on its head in this ‘landmark production’ (Evening Standard) that offers a fresh perspective on its portrayal of hierarchy and power.

The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) is one of the world’s best-known theatre ensembles. The Company focuses on works by Shakespeare, other renaissance dramatists and contemporary writers.

The RSC is dedicated to attracting and inspiring the best artists both on stage and behind the scenes, to produce performances of the very highest standard. So, wherever you experience the RSC, you experience work that is made in Shakespeare’s home town.

Shakespeare has been performed and celebrated in Stratford for centuries and the RSC has trained generations of the very best theatre makers since the Company was founded in 1961.



The Royal Shakespeare Company pioneers contemporary approaches to Shakespeare’s plays, as well as staging the work of those who inspired him and the work of today’s playwrights.

“The Taming of the Shrew” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, June 30 at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members.

Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.