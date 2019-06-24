Sedona City Hall presents paintings, poetry by Nicholas Kirsten Honshin

From now through the end of August, Nicholas Kirsten Honshin’s captivating paintings and poetry are on display at Sedona City Hall, 102 Roadrunner Drive.

Also exhibiting are the distinctive photographs created by Carol Kahn. The public is invited to meet Honshin and Kahn at a reception on Thursday, June 27, 4-6 p.m., in the Council Chambers.

Honshin is a legacy artist who started painting and learning about art from his father when he was 7 years old. He was the owner of two galleries in Seattle, Washington, representing his own work, as well as 40 other artists for 35 years.

His art and poetry are a reflection of the merging of art, science and nature. The symbols you see in his artwork reflect his experience with and study of Eastern spiritual practices and the philosophies of Christianity, Tibetan Buddhism, Zen Buddhism and ancient Mesoamerican cultures.

His work is a mythic amalgamation of age-old healing practices, using color, form and light with the present trends in spirituality, science and nature, resulting in a true fusion of East and West.

Honshin moved to Sedona in 2007. He and his wife Krystal manage two galleries in the Tlaquepaque Arts & Crafts Village, a place that has become known as a place of connectivity.

With two galleries, Honshin Fine Art invites visitors to the Gallery of the Ascending Spirit and Gallery of Wholeness, Harmony and Radiance, where you will discover the beauty and healing energy of art.

Experience the connectivity in the gallery as locals and visitors alike are treated to poetry, music, food and a talk on the present trends in science, art and nature.

Honshin says, “What we want people to experience in the gallery is the beauty and sacredness of nature’s heart, so that they can see that same beauty and sacredness in their own hearts.”

Since 2001, his artwork has been featured in a series of datebooks and calendars paired with the teachings of Thich Nhat Hahn and sold worldwide. Through art and poetry these products inspire people to practice the principles of compassion, love, kindness, and the joy of living in the present moment.

The exhibit at City Hall, called The Art of Connectivity, shows how art and symbols have an eternal voice telling a story that connects us all. The Council Chamber displays the Black and White series, which is a group of work recalling the early petroglyphs and symbols used to communicate messages.

There are paintings that continue with the evolution of symbols into color, more movement and more modern depiction of the ancient messages. The art in the Vultee Room is dedicated to the complicated stories and messages of the Mayans, as well as images from nature.

Honshin spends his time painting, writing poetry, making jewelry and sculpture of the sacred symbols. He speaks at various venues on art, healing, science and the perennial philosophies. Honshin’s newly-released documentary “The Original Mind, Take the Journey from Your Head to Your Heart,” highlights the philosophy of his own journey from his head to his heart. When we can meet in that sacred space of heart and art, peace and understanding are just one heartbeat away.

Sedona Arts and Culture Coordinator Nancy Lattanzi says, “I am honored to be exhibiting a variety of meditational paintings created by Nicholas Kirstin Honshin. In this hectic paced world we live in, his work exudes a sense of calm. If you take a closer look at his paintings, you will see numerous symbols that tell rich stories from prehistoric to current times. The common thread that connects art to nature is truly healing. I hope the public will take time to view this tranquil exhibit, explore the poems and leave feeling a sense of peace and gratitude.”

The City Hall Art Rotation exhibits are located in the Council Chambers as well as the gallery in the Vultee conference room on the city campus at 102 Roadrunner Drive.

To make an appointment for best viewing time, please call Nancy Lattanzi at 928-203-5078 or email nlattanzi@sedonaaz.gov.