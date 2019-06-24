Sedona Film Festival presents ‘The Man Who Built Peace’ June 26

The Sedona International Film Festival ipresents “The Man Who Built Peace” on Wednesday, June 26 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Jay Stinnett, who is featured in the film, will be in Sedona to present the film and host a Q&A discussion following the screenings.

How do we restore trust and bridge divides in a world of increasing uncertainty?

“The Man Who Built Peace” captures the life and legacy of a man you may have never heard of, who changed the world.

This film tells the story of Frank Buchman, a Pennsylvanian Lutheran Minister (1878-1961) who had an experience of inner transformation that led him to develop a method to bridge seemingly impossible and humanly. Buchman felt called to pass on this experience to students, dockworkers, labor leaders and 20th Century world shapers who brought significant change to all levels of society. Buchman’s tools of personal inventory, admission of defects, making amends and fellowship became the foundation of the 12-Step Program of Alcoholics Anonymous.

A friend of the Mahatma Gandhi, Buchman’s profound belief was that change begins within and that once an inner transformation and commitment has taken place, the world will begin to change around that individual.

Watch how Buchman helped to rebuild relations between France and Germany and to ‘bring Japan back into the family of nations” post WWII.

That we might have justice, whereby each sees not only their difficulties, but the difficulties of others also. Discover how to apply this approach can help you in today’s politically charged climate.

“The Man Who Built Peace” shows how Frank Buchman’s message inspired a worldwide movement of change-makers in conflict resolution, peacebuilding and social cohesion, which is profoundly relevant today.

“Finally, a film that does justice to the deep spirituality, the psychological complexity and historical importance of this amazingly influential 20th century America — Frank Buchman — William Schaberg, “The Writing of the Big Book: The Creation of Alcoholics Anonymous”

There will be a Q&A discussion with Jay Stinnett after each screening.

Jay Stinnett, an independent scholar, is cofounder (with William Schaberg) of the Symposium on AA History and the author of the forthcoming book, “The Illuminated Bill W. He lectures widely on Frank Buchman, the Oxford group and the spiritual roots of Alcoholics Anonymous.

He recently traveled to Panchgani, India to participate in a council of elders forum of Initiatives of Change, the group that carries on Frank Buchman’s legacy.

“The Man Who Built Peace” will show at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Wednesday, June 26 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.