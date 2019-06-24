Sedona Pathways Our Daily Journey: June 24, 2019

This Gambel’s quail was sitting on top of the desert olive bush in the back yard, looking back at One and me and asking the question, “do you really want to try to get me?” well in response I shot him and One was frustrated by her inability to climb up through the safe haven of that bush. So in the end the quail flew off untouched leaving me satisfied after getting this shot of him and One vowing for a rematch. Such is life! When our daughters were quite young they modified the phrase “It’s a dog eat dog world” to “it’s a doggy doggy world” a rather more gentle outlook methinks.

Another day and another new week underway and for some reason I never tire of the continuing cycle. With each rotation of the earth on its axis we see the sun rise in the east and I start the day with feeding One, exercises, brushing One, espresso and then into the projects for that day. It is comforting to look forward to the future whilst living each moment of every day to the fullest … sometimes that is an afternoon nap or deciding to let a project rest for a while. Seeing and talking with family and friends is a highlight too … what a miracle we live every day.

Smile and keep breathing … live in the moment you find yourself!

Cheers

Ted

And in this journey over a thousand hills and valleys called life, he is wisest who

is patient where the way is hard, has faith when he does not understand, and carries

into the dark places the light of a cheerful heart.

Max Ehrmann