OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, June 24
Weather  88.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Sedona Pathways Our Daily Journey: June 24, 2019

Ted Grussing Photography 2019

Ted Grussing Photography 2019

mugshot photo
By Ted Grussing
Originally Published: June 24, 2019 6:25 a.m.

This Gambel’s quail was sitting on top of the desert olive bush in the back yard, looking back at One and me and asking the question, “do you really want to try to get me?” well in response I shot him and One was frustrated by her inability to climb up through the safe haven of that bush. So in the end the quail flew off untouched leaving me satisfied after getting this shot of him and One vowing for a rematch. Such is life! When our daughters were quite young they modified the phrase “It’s a dog eat dog world” to “it’s a doggy doggy world” a rather more gentle outlook methinks.

Another day and another new week underway and for some reason I never tire of the continuing cycle. With each rotation of the earth on its axis we see the sun rise in the east and I start the day with feeding One, exercises, brushing One, espresso and then into the projects for that day. It is comforting to look forward to the future whilst living each moment of every day to the fullest … sometimes that is an afternoon nap or deciding to let a project rest for a while. Seeing and talking with family and friends is a highlight too … what a miracle we live every day.

Smile and keep breathing … live in the moment you find yourself!

Cheers

Ted

And in this journey over a thousand hills and valleys called life, he is wisest who

is patient where the way is hard, has faith when he does not understand, and carries

into the dark places the light of a cheerful heart.

Max Ehrmann

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Rocking is exactly what the air was doing this afternoon
Sedona Pathways Our Daily Journey: June 3, 2019
More fun
I'll settle for a walk
Sedona Pathways, Our Daily Journey: May 18, 2019

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
25
Digital Skills Workshops Info Session
TUE
25
Digital Skills Workshops Info Session
TUE
25
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News