Sound Bites Grill presents weekend of jazz & soul

If You Go ... • What: Will Donato and Band • When: Friday, June 28, 7 pm • Where: Sound Bites Grill, 101 N State Rte 89A. • How Much: $25 / $35 /$45(VIP) • More info: www.soundbitesgrill.com • What: Eddie Reddick and Band • When: Saturday, June 29, 7 pm • Where: Sound Bites Grill, 101 N State Rte 89A. • How Much: $25 / $35 / $45(VIP) • More info: www.soundbitesgrill.com

A Weekend of Jazz & Soul kicks off a fun two days with internationally recognized saxophonist Will Donato and veteran Los Angeles bassist and vocalist Eddie Reddick.

Will Donato will bring his groove jazz sound to the Sound Bites Grill Stage for the Infinite Soul Billboard #1 Single Celebration Party, Friday, June 28, 7 p.m., Eddie Reddick will take the Sound Bites Grill Stage Saturday, June 29, 7 p.m. Will Donato will perform with his band including Reddick on bass, and two more band members on keys and drums.

Will Donato is one of music’s most dynamic performers, gifted with the ability to bond and connect with his audiences. His latest radio single “Infinite Soul,” released in January 2019 and dedicated to his hero, father Joseph, a retired military man and Will’s inspirational wife Diana, reached the coveted #1 spot on the Billboard smooth jazz airplay chart.

A cancer survivor who truly celebrates each day and each person he meets, Will has headlined or shared the stage as a special guest at the Blue Note in New York City, Seabreeze Jazz Festival, Algarve Groove International Jazz Festival in Portugal, Rehoboth Beach Jazz Festival, Humphrey’s by the Bay, Capital Jazz Cruise, and Rick Braun’s New Year’s Eve.

Will has performed with some of the best known musicians of the groove / smooth jazz genre, namely Al McKay of Earth Wind and Fire, Richard Elliot, Bruce Conte of Tower of Power, Steve Reid of The Rippingtons, Brian Simpson, Steve Oliver, Gregg Karukas and Nick Colionne.

He has worked in the pop music genre as well -- most notably with Gerald Levert, Wynonna Judd, Toni Childs, and superstar Richard Marx. His music can be heard on the number one contemporary jazz legacy hit from Steve Oliver, “High Noon” as well as on the soundtracks from several movie scores including Thelma and Louise, The Wedding Planner, Under the Boardwalk, and No Man’s Land.

Eddie Reddick is a native of New Orleans, Louisiana, who migrated to California as a teen with his Mother, Father, and Sister.

His first musical break came with “The Boppers,” a back up band for a Los Angeles group called Side Effect.

Side Effect had a couple of nominal hits on the R&B charts. On any given night Eddie might perform on the same bill as some of his favorite Idols, including The Isley Brothers, Frankie Beverly and Maze, The Gap Band, Cameo, The Brothers Johnson and so many others.

Eventually, The Boppers, now known as the “LA Boppers,” landed a record deal but the fame was short lived as the label soon folded. After that, Eddie decided to form a band with the guitarist from the LA Boppers and named it The LA Bop Band.

The band became very well known in the Orange County and The Inland Empire. Even though that was a long way from the touring and the bright lights, Eddie realized the important thing was to be able to do what you love to do and still remain true to yourself.

The LA Bop Band continued performing on a smaller scale but had become very successful as a band on many levels. After five good years the band broke up.

Since that time, Eddie has recorded and performed with many artists such as Chaka Khan, Billy Cobham, Roy Ayers, Bill Withers, Wayne Henderson of The Jazz Crusaders, Bobby Lyle, Side Effect, The L A Boppers, The Dramatics, Jeff Kashiwa, Steve Oliver, and The Art Of Sax. Eddie still remains true to the old school basics and still remains true to his overall philosophy which is, Create from your soul, Speak with your heart,

Even if some don’t agree, Most will listen to what you have to say. Eddie’s new solo album “Bass Matters” is out now everywhere.

“A Weekend of Jazz & Soul” is sure to be an entertaining two nights of good times, smooth jazz and grooving funk soul.

Both shows are a ticketed event. You may purchase tickets over the phone by calling 928-282-2713 or by visiting www.soundbitesgrill.com.