Mon, June 24
Yavapai Supervisor Jack Smith resigns to accept Trump appointment

Originally Published: June 24, 2019 2:27 p.m.

In a June 23, 2019 letter to Yavapai County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Garrison, District 5 Supervisor Jack R. Smith resigned from the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, effective July 7, 2019.

Supervisor Smith informed the board he was appointed by President Trump's administration to serve as the Arizona State Director of the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) - Rural Development. He will be filling this role effective July 8, 2019.

Chairman Garrison said, “We are very excited for Jack and his new position and look forward to seeing him succeed in this new appointment.”

At their regular meeting on July 3, 2019, the Board of Supervisors will consider formal acceptance of Supervisor Smith’s resignation and will also discuss the process for filling the vacant District 5 seat.

