CAMP VERDE -- From Shakespeare soliloquies to Stairway to Heaven, Camp Verde's Thanks A Latte had it all Thursday night during Express Yourself, an anti-talent show fundraiser.



"Anti-talent show is a term we came up with because we thought talent show is exclusive and automatically gets competitive and makes people feel like maybe they're not qualified to participate," said Sebra Choe, Camp Verde's Economic Development Projects Manager and event host. "We really wanted this to feel homegrown and you're family here and we wanted to invite everyone to express themselves in whatever way that might present itself."

The event raised a total of $525. Proceeds will go toward renovations to Hallett Plaza, on Main Street next to Moscato restaurant. This is all part of a grand effort to beautify Main Street.

"That Plaza was dedicated 31 years ago to Margaret Wingfield Hallett who was famous for saving Fort Verde from closure," Choe said. "To honor her, they came up with this plaza and in 1988, 119 people donated to the cause and 400 volunteers made it happen."

Three decades later, the Plaza has fallen into a bit of disrepair, Choe said.

"To continue to honor her pioneer spirit and our founding families and the lovers and champions of history," she said. "We decided it was really important to try to raise $25,000 to fix up Hallett Plaza."

According to the Town of Camp Verde, plans to upgrade Hallett Plaza include a mini stage with electric outlets, mosaic tile mural with pioneer family history theme, moving electric box, paving floor with engraved bricks, and new metal benches designed to complement the artwork.

The upgrades are meant "to create an inspiring gathering space for our community and to kick off our arts and culture scene in our town," Choe said.

Celeena Johnson, a Yavapai College honors student who helped organize the event noted that it is important to fix up Main Street because it is the "heart of our city."

"That's the most important part of our town," she said.

Choe said there will be future fundraising events as well. There are also other opportunities to donate.

Donation needs include concrete, artistic spirit, greenware tile, paint, encouragement as well as someone to help promote and recruit for future project activities.



Email sebra.choe@campverde.az.gov to learn more.