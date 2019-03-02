Chain of command, rules of order on Mingus board retreat agenda

COTTONWOOD – Monday’s annual retreat for the Mingus Union School Board will provide an overview of the school district, establish procedures for communication and provide board members an opportunity to gather input, according to Genie Gee, Mingus Union’s principal and acting superintendent.

The original plan was to hold the retreat – also considered a work session – at the Verde Valley Business Assistance Center. But the retreat will be held at Mingus Union High School to allow board members to log onto their school email accounts “while we have tech support on campus,” Gee also said.

Topics to be discussed at the retreat include communications, policy, board training, district information, district and school goals, governing board goals and expectations, and board meetings.

One of the new communicative components this year at Mingus Union will be the district email accounts that each board member will have, a departure from years past when board members could only be reached by phone or personal email.

Sub-topics within the topics, such as chain of command and rules of order, will also be discussed at Monday’s retreat.

Mingus Union High School District governing board will meet in room 141 at the school, which is located at 1801 E. Fir St. in Cottonwood. This meeting has been agendized and is open to the public.

Call (928) 634-0580 for more information.

The district will post a copy of the agenda no less than 24 hours before the meeting.

For the most up-to-date agenda, visit www.mingusunion.com/Governing_Board.