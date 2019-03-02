Obituary: Charles Russell Turner 1987-2019

Charles “Chuck” Russell Turner, 31 of Clarkdale, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.

He was born on Oct. 2, 1987 in Cottonwood to Harrington Turner Jr. and Evelyn Turner.



Charles attended Clarkdale-Jerome school and graduated from Mingus Union High School. He belonged to the Bethany Baptist Church of Yavapai-Apache in the Clarkdale Community.



Charles enjoyed watching all sports but loved to watch football when the Cardinals were playing. His greatest accomplishment was being an uncle and had so much joy in taking care of them.



Charles was preceded in death by his father, Harrington Turner, Jr. and his brother Sonny White.

He is survived by his mother Evelyn Russell Turner; sister Michelle M. White; nephews Michael and Nicholas Kewanimptewa and grandmother Angie Hazelwood.



Private family services have been held. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com



Information provided by survivors.