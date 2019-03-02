Yavapai Apache Nation reschedules Exodus for March 23

CAMP VERDE – Because of the most recent rain and snow storms in the Verde Valley, the Yavapai-Apache Nation has rescheduled its annual Exodus Day commemoration event for Saturday, March 23.

The event was originally scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 23.

In a press release, Yavapai-Apache Nation Tribal Council Chairwoman Jane Russell-Winiecki stated that the “general safety and welfare of our people are priority.”

“We are thrilled that we have identified a date to commemorate who we are as Yavapai-Apache people,” Russell-Winiecki stated.

The annual Exodus Day Commemoration event is “a time for our people to celebrate our survival, strength, and success,” Russell-Winiecki stated. “Today we have a beautiful reservation, tribal enterprises, tribal government and services for our people, and most importantly we have been able to preserve our history, culture and language.”

At about 10 a.m., a two-day 188-mile run from San Carlos will conclude as members of the Yavapai-Apache Nation will walk from Veterans Memorial Park below Cliff Castle Casino Hotel to the Yavapai-Apache Cultural Center on Middle Verde Road.

Following the walk, the Nation invites the general public to its annual commemoration event at Veterans Memorial Park, for a community luncheon of Native American foods, as well as cultural entertainment.

For more information about the annual Exodus Commemoration Day, contact the Yavapai-Apache Nation’s public relations department at 928-567-1021. Or visit www.Yavapai-Apache.org.

Schedule of events, 2019 Exodus

All events at Veterans Memorial Park, unless otherwise noted

6 a.m. – Boynton Canyon Blessing Ceremony – Enchantment Resort

7 a.m. until 5 p.m. – Vendors at Veterans Memorial Park

10 a.m. – San Carlos runners/spirit runners arrive at Yavapai-Apache Culture Center

10 a.m. – Annual Commemorative Walk from Veterans Memorial Park to Yavapai-Apache Culture Center

Noon – Community Luncheon

1 p.m. - 4 p.m. – Cultural Entertainment