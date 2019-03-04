Great Art on Screen ‘Caravaggio: The Soul and the Blood’ March 12

Sedona International Film Festival continues the Great Art on Screen series with “Caravaggio: The Soul and the Blood”. The event will show in Sedona on Tuesday, March 12 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Great Art on Screen is a series of seven documentaries featuring an in-depth look at the most extraordinary and groundbreaking art masters of their time.

Take an immersive journey through the life, works and struggles of the Italian master Michelangelo Merisi di Caravaggio.



Roberto Longhi, a Caravaggio expert, explores in the artist’s masterpieces the echo of personal experiences and the expression of the human state, both physical and emotional.

These evocative moments — thanks to the use of light and cinematic techniques — allow viewers to go deep inside the mind and soul of Caravaggio, empathizing with his impulses and fears.

“Caravaggio: The Soul and the Blood” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Tuesday, March 12 at 4 and 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.