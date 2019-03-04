Latex Johnny to rock Cornville’s Old Corral

Among the Verde Valley’s favorite local watering holes and center of Cornville’s social scene, The Old Corral Bar offers a great lineup of fun for almost any taste. From a casual afternoon chat with friends to a top-notch live music dance and show, the Old Corral delivers.

Known for its weekly Saturday night live music scene, the dance floor fills fast, beginning at 8 p.m.

But, there is a lot more to like during the week, starting with Monday at 5 p.m. That’s when the popular weekly poker tournament begins. Tuesday brings another tournament, this time in the realm of billiards, only they call it pool. Segue to Wednesday there’s more pool, this time with league competition.

Friday, March 8, features a rare appearance by solo musician and humorist Harley Davidson. Just as the motorcycle owns a copyright on the sound of it running engine, this Harley has his own corner on music and banter. Traveling from Phoenix, Harley has his own Verde Valley following as well. Come in and join the fun.

Saturday night is reserved for dance band entertainment. Genres vary weekly, but one theme remains – great dance music. This Saturday Latex Johnny returns to the Old Corral having earned a spot by popular demand the regular rotation.

Still new to venues around the Verde Valley, Latex Johnny formed earlier this year with bassist Art Gecko pulling together with vocalist Mark Lucherini on guitar and singing drummer Danny Dubose, to form a band dedicated to playing in a style that first and foremost inspires them.

Influences range from early 60’s Garage bands like the Sonics, to blues legends like Delbert McClinton, to AC/DC, and Van Halen. The result is a great blend of classic rock, rhythm and blues and funk, with original works finding their way into the playlist.

Latex Johnny’s past appearances have been a hit with patrons especially appreciative of the bands upbeat and energetic performance.

The Old Corral is located at 11375 E Cornville Road in Cornville and is open from 9 A.M. daily.