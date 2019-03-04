Music & more, every night, at Vino Di Sedona

Vino Di Sedona welcomes back Nashville singer-songwriter Sophia Angeles, March 6, 7-10 PM. Sophia is a pop singer-songwriter with a fresh original sound who recently relocated to Nashville from the red rocks of Sedona. Captivating audiences with her uniquely arranged cover tunes and well-crafted original music, Sophia’s powerful vocal style, melodies, and lyrics are already making waves in music city.

Singing, performing and writing from an early age, Sophia plays guitar, piano, ukulele, and is a prolific songwriter. She has been performing professionally for over six years in hotels, restaurants, as well as public and private events.

Every Thursday night at Vino Di Sedona, Dan Rice hosts the area’s best open mic. Each musician is allotted time to play and it’s a fun night for all. Musicians and audience members get to hear different musicians performing a variety of genres; all music styles are welcome. Open mic starts at 6 p.m. and runs until 10; musicians are encouraged to arrive early.

Rock n’ Roll with Life is Beautiful at Vino Di Sedona on Friday, March 8, 7-10 p.m. Singer-songwriter KB Bren is a Sedona resident with a life-long music career. In the 1990’s and early 2000’s KB played with well-known bands, such as Grateful Fred and Cold December. KB will be playing his new originals and old favorites with a few covers mixed in. KB, guitar and vocals, is joined by his band, Life is Beautiful - Michael Joseph, lead guitar, Chance Foster Jr., bass, and Wing, drums.

Saturday Wine Tasting at Vino Di Sedona on March 9 is accompanied by Paolo 3:30-6. Paolo is an accomplished vocalist/pianist known for putting a delicious twist of romance back into jazz. His audience loves to hear his new arrangements of the great romantic songs of the past. His musical style is a modern blend of breathy vocals, rich harmonies and soulful rhythms.

Music continues on Saturday night with Sid & Francy from the band Cult 45. They will be bringing the best songs of the 90’s to Vino Di Sedona, March 9, 7-10 p.m.

Sunday, March 10, brings Texas Americana, Folk, and Country Blues by touring singer-songwriter Hank Erwin, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Hank has an incredible history of life experiences that have resulted in a collection of songs that tell his story. After five years as a merchant marine, he logged over 1,000 days at sea, traveled over 200,000 nautical miles, was US Coast Guard certified as an Able Bodied Seaman, and delivered roughly 10 million tons of cargo. He made more money than he’d ever seen, blew more money than he’d ever seen, and lost all control of his life off the boat which included any hopes of a music career.

He stepped off of the SS Wilfred Sykes on January 10, 2014, and he never went back. He had no way of knowing that day that music would soon become his focus again, and that he would spend most of the following year on tour, or that he’d spend the year after that fighting cancer ... and touring. His gentle, but strong soul echoes in his melodies, and he shares life’s lessons when he plays guitar and sings.

Music Monday at Vino Di Sedona on March 11, features Saffire, 6-9 p.m. Saffire is a straight-up quality Rock & Roll trio with a wide and far-reaching repertoire. Their sound is authentic and driving ~ featuring complex rhythms, soulful melodies and spirited contrapuntal intricacies.

The music consists of a unique variety of tunes, from classical composers such as JS Bach, Leo Brouwer and Isaac Albeniz to R & R legends like Fleetwood Mac, Queensryche and Santana. Saffire features Gina Machovina guitar and vocals, TJ Brennan drums and Al Hinojoza bass.

Vino Di Sedona welcomes Ron McLain on Tuesday, March 12, 6-9 p.m. Ron has spent his entire life playing music. His first band was a country band that he joined at age 14. He then moved to Toledo where he played with various country bands on the bar scene. Being a lover of all music, country music wasn’t Ron’s only passion so he put together a top 40 rock band in the early 1970’s that became the most popular band in the city.

Ron moved to Sedona in 1977 and then he spent some time touring Arizona and neighboring states. He next became involved in Sedona as a working musician who also produced events while supporting and booking local talent. He has also helped develop Sedona’s cultural arts by serving on committees that support art and music.

His repertoire consists of country, rock, blues and folk. Ron accompanies himself on guitar and harmonica showing his truly amazing and versatile musical talent. And his voice; he can sing a beautiful love-song, belt out the blues, and everything in between.

Vino Di Sedona Fine Wine and Craft Beer, is located at 2575 W SR 89A in West Sedona. For more information or to see the full calendar of events,

visit VinoDiSedona.com. 928-554-4682.