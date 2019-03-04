Put on the Green: Sedona’s 49th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade March 9

Plan on attending Sedona’s 49th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday, March 9.

The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. in Uptown Sedona at Jordan Historical Park, 735 Jordan Road, and will travel its traditional route, south on Jordan Road, ending at Mesquite Avenue.

Enjoy the camaraderie as local musicians, civic organizations, decorative floats and vehicles, and community businesses march down the road.

“Spectators will receive the great show they have come to expect from this year’s parade,” says Rachel Murdoch, parks and recreation manager. “It is so cool that these groups take the time to dress up and make this holiday event fun for those coming to watch.”

The city sends a special thank you to this year’s Celtic Club Sponsor, Rainbow Adventures. The parade’s Shamrock Sponsor is Plan B Installations.

For details, including spectator maps, visit sedonaaz.gov/stpatrick.

For more information contact the Parks and Recreation office at 928-282-7098 or email rmurdoch@sedonaaz.gov.