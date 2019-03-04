Showtime in Sedona: GENTRI brings ‘Cinematic Pop’ to Performing Arts Center

Three virtuoso tenors, a sophisticated Vegas-style production and an amazing musical repertoire will warm Sedona March 8 when the celebrated vocal trio GENTRI plays the Sedona Performing Arts Center.

Elegant, talented and richly inspirational, GENTRI has thrilled audiences with a free-wheeling, fun show that uses lush, epic orchestrations and dynamic three-part harmonies. Tenors Brad Robins, Casey Elliot and Bradley Quinn Lever present an evening of “cinematic pop” – an eclectic program that is, at turns, energizing, inspiring, devout or sweetly sad. With astonishing versatility, the GENTRI tenors can cover everything from “Ave Maria” to “God Bless the Broken Road.”

GENTRI – the term is shorthand for “The Gentlemen Trio” – has already released two EP’s and three full-length albums, all of which have reached #1 on various Billboard charts.

They have shared the stage with world-renowned musical talent, including Tony Award-winners Idina Menzel (Frozen) and Kristin Chenoweth (Wicked), international tenor sensation Alfie Boe, and the legendary rock bands Journey and One Republic.

GENTRI will be singing at the Sedona Performing Arts Center as part of Yavapai College Performing Arts’ 2018-19 Verde Valley Series. Established in 2016, the Verde Series shares outstanding live performers with audiences across Yavapai County.

This year’s Verde season has included the Fauré Requiem and Bluegrass/Country artist EmiSunshine. GENTRI will be followed by a final show: Irish tenor Emmet Cahill, Saturday April 27, at Cottonwood’s Old Town Center for the Arts.



Tickets for GENTRI are $45. They are available on performance night at the Sedona Performing Arts Center in Sedona Red Rock High School, 955 Upper Red Rock Loop Road, in Sedona. Showtime is 7:30 p.m.

For advance tickets or more information, please contact the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center Box Office: (928) 776.2000 (or 877-928-4253 toll free) or visit www.ycpac.com.